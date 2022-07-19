Elon officer who pleaded guilty after toddler’s accidental shooting to remain employed

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A police officer whose toddler son accidentally fatally shot himself after finding his father’s unsecured gun will remain employed.

Orlando Maynard, an officer with the town of Elon, pleaded guilty to failing to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor on Friday, 13 months after his three-year-old son was fatally wounded by an unsecured handgun.

Orlando Maynard had been on the force for eight months to that point. Prior to that, he served in the military. He was not home at the time of the shooting, according to the police department’s release.

Maynard was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

After entering his plea, Maynard received 18 months of probation. The terms of his probation forbid him from both owning and possessing a firearm during that time.

Elon Police Chief Kelly Blackwelder issued the following statement regarding Maynard’s sentencing and future status with the Department: