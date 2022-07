Michael Ward still recalls his first eye-opening experience as a K9 handler for the Eastlake Police Department. “I did a track for Willoughby,” he said. “Some dude supposedly with a butcher knife ran from Lake West and we tracked him from the parking lot almost half a mile, and 90% of it was all asphalt and concrete. Normally, you can pick up odor in grass and dirt, but when we found the guy in under two minutes, it was eye opening. It was unbelievable to see what these dogs are actually capable of.”

EASTLAKE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO