ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Downtown Charleston homeowner takes demolition into own hands after BAR denies request

By Erin Morgan
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOxuz_0gkCuAOR00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) is familiar with cases of ‘demo by neglect,’ when property owners in downtown Charleston leave a home to deteriorate on its own until it’s at a point where it can be demolished.

However, in other instances, the BAR sees a property owner opting for a quicker, but less legal route.

A homeowner on Tram Court in downtown Charleston is now paying a fine of over $1,000 after trying to demolish her own home.

Charleston city leaders said this incident is a piece of a much bigger problem after she had previously failed to get permission from the city for the demolition.

“Yes, we have strict BAR requirements,” said Dan Riccio, Charleston’s Director of Livability and Tourism. “But there is a reason for that — it’s for historic preservation.”

The BAR has to give permission for anything that property owners want to do to a home, from additions to demolitions.

John Denke, HBSS Homes Manager, said he recently went to the BAR for permission for demolition.

Charleston city leaders discuss King Street Business Improvement District

“I had three engineers look at the building and they all said ‘this is scrap, this is terrible – there is nothing good in saving this house,” said Denke. “So I did ask the city ‘can we take the house down?’ and they said no – it’s a 1925 historical duplex.”

Denke believes the board’s strict rules are why you see a lot of houses downtown with a red ‘x’ deeming them unsafe and unlivable.

“You’re so handcuffed to do any work on these houses that a lot of these houses just sit there and crumble,” he said. “Nobody wants to work on them because there’s not enough money to do the work and to turn a profit, so they just sit there.”

That may also be the reason the homeowner in downtown Charleston took matters into her own hands.

“Really bizarre scenario — especially if you catch them in progress,” said Riccio.

She was caught trying to pull her house down with a rope tied to a truck.

“We had to have the building official get involved and we had to deem the property as very unsafe and the owner had to continue the demolition,” Riccio said.

The condition of the 1930s home was past the point of rehabilitation. City officials allowed the demolition to move forward, giving the homeowner what she wanted from the start.

“Unfortunately took matters into their own hands,” said Riccio. “We issued a citation for the offense of this improper demo without permits.”

The property owner ended up pleading guilty.

While she could have faced up to 30 days in jail, she was given the maximum fine of $1,087.

News 2 Investigators asked city leaders if some homeowners may see this as an easier way to get what they want while getting around the BAR’s strict rules.

“Unfortunately with some property owners like that it would be the cost of doing business for them,” said Riccio. “As sad as it is, it’s a reality from time to time.”

Denke said there has to be a happy medium with city leaders when it comes to their stance on historic homes.

City officials said they are in it for the long run and believe their strict rules are crucial in protecting Charleston’s history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

New hotel breaks ground on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new hotel hosted a groundbreaking event in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon, and development officials said it’s a positive sign of the city’s growth. ROOST Apartment Hotel, located at 529 King Street, is a luxury extended-stay hotel that both the company and city leaders said provides a new option for Charleston’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston leaders creating new city disaster plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders want to build a new disaster plan specifically tailored to the city that will fit within the existing plan for all of Charleston County that is already in place. The plan, known as a hazard mitigation plan, will help officials understand potential dangers...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

Message From The Kiawah Island Mayor: July 2022

Following last month’s letter, we received a few questions regarding the development of Parcel 13A, also known as The Cape. As previously mentioned, The Town has two independent legal opinions stating that East West Partners has not violated any standards related to the development of The Cape. However, I would like to provide additional context. This issue is primarily about how lot coverage is measured. The calculations themselves are not in question but rather the definition of “highland” in the ARB standards. ARB has exclusive jurisdiction to interpret the definition as used in the ARB standards, known as the “Designing With Nature” guidelines.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Charleston moving forward with new Johns Island fire station

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider preconstruction plans and designs for a multi-million dollar fire station on Johns Island Tuesday night. Fire Station number 23 is planned for a site on Maybank Highway at Wildts Battery Boulevard. Plans call for the new station to have two units: an engine company and a ladder company.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Roads opening back up in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is reporting several roads are opening back Wednesday night after flooding downtown. Earlier in the day, parts of several roads including Fishburne Street, Broad Street, East Bay Street, King Street and Rutledge Avenue were closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews remove power lines blocking Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says downed power lines that blocked westbound lanes on Rivers Avenue have been cleared. Fire officials say crews with Dominion Energy removed the lines around 12:15 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Bar#Tram Court
crbjbizwire.com

Morrison Yard To Open First Phase Of Multi-Family Community And Workspace In September 2022

Morrison Yard, the 4.6-acre, mixed-use community located in Charleston’s Upper Peninsula, is on track to complete its first apartment residences this summer and will welcome its first residents in September. The mindfully-designed space, which expects to celebrate its grand opening later this year, will bring apartment homes, workspaces, shops, restaurants, and 1.5 acres of green space to Charleston’s growing and vibrant community.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Promotions

Today, The Beach Company announces two new promotions at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Patrick Seignious was recently promoted to lease administrator at The Beach Company’s downtown headquarters at The Jasper. Patrick joined The Beach Company in 2022 as a property management assistant. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he served in multiple roles at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in the guest services department. Originally from Charleston, S.C., Seignious earned his bachelor's degree in business economics from Wofford College.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Use DSS building to make North Charleston shining city on a hill

Charleston County is in the fortunate position of having a superfluous property it is seeking to sell, specifically its Department of Social Services building on Rivers Avenue. With the housing crisis getting worse, this is an opportune moment to create a model that shows how affordable housing can be done...
WCBD Count on 2

Flooding closes several downtown roads

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads in downtown Charleston are closed Wednesday afternoon because of flooding. The Charleston Police Department is monitoring several downtown roads after heavy rain associated with afternoon storms caused flooding throughout the peninsula. Ashley Avenue at Fishburne Street – all lanes closed. Broad Street...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Lighting strikes, killing pet doves and destroying property

Lighting strikes from recent thunderstorms caused two different fires in Walterboro last week, with one of those fires killing more than a dozen doves that were living in a storage shed. On Thursday, July 14th, at least one confirmed lighting strike hit a metal storage building off of Nunuville Road....
WALTERBORO, SC
counton2.com

CJCC seeking victims, suspects for crime dialogue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is working to gather speakers for an upcoming dialogue series. The “Living Everyday Life” dialogue series focuses on “those with lived experience involving the legal system.” Organizers are seeking victims of crimes and those accused or convicted of crimes to participate in the series.
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy