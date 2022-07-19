Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer, Western Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fulton, northwestern Schoharie, southern Herkimer and western Montgomery Counties through 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clayville, or 8 miles south of New Hartford, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Canajoharie, Mohawk, Frankfort, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, West Winfield, Newport, Stratford, Sharon Springs, Middleville, Ames, Jordanville, Cedarville, Oppenheim, Fairfield and Elizabethtown. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 45 MINUTES AGO