Dutchess County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Schoharie, Southern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fulton, northwestern Schoharie, southern Herkimer and western Montgomery Counties through 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clayville, or 8 miles south of New Hartford, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Canajoharie, Mohawk, Frankfort, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, West Winfield, Newport, Stratford, Sharon Springs, Middleville, Ames, Jordanville, Cedarville, Oppenheim, Fairfield and Elizabethtown. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Oneida; Otsego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA...NORTH CENTRAL OTSEGO AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Madison; Oneida; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Oneida County in central New York North central Otsego County in central New York Southeastern Madison County in central New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 751 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Solsville to near Brookfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brookfield, Waterville, West Winfield, Bridgewater, Clayville, Unadilla Forks, Hubbardsville, Stockwell, North Brookfield and Sauquoit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Westchester County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nyack, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ossining and Hawthorne around 120 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Bedford around 130 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 135 PM EDT. Mahopac around 140 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

