Tyler, TX

Agencies helping East Texans struggling with high electric bills

By Kristine Guevara
KTRE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Organizations PATH and GETCAP are helping people who are struggling to pay off their electricity bills. The extreme heat this summer is putting a real strain on people. Texans are turning on their air conditioning units in order to stay cool, but that comes...

KTRE

COVID-19 hospitalizations in East Texas highest since March

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time since March, more than 100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Tyler/Longview area this week. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 104 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday in Tyler/Longview. These numbers have been rising steadily after hitting record low hospitalizations just two months ago. At the lowest point, 9 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on May 12, 13, and 14.
TYLER, TX
