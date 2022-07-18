LSU’s Brian Kelly sees more ‘fight’ in FSU under Mike Norvell

Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly argues with officials during the second half of the Fighting Irish's 41-38 season-opening overtime win at Florida State in 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

During his final seasons at Notre Dame, new LSU coach Brian Kelly observed significant progress at Florida State overshadowed by the Seminoles’ sub-par records.

Kelly expects FSU’s evolution under third-year coach Mike Norvell to continue in 2022, beginning with the Noles’ Sept. 4 opener against LSU in New Orleans.

“Everybody wants to see more wins,” Kelly said Monday at SEC Media Days. “But as a football coach my eyes see a program that’s been getting better and better.”

After arriving at Notre Dame in 2010, Kelly witnessed post-Bobby Bowden FSU at its best and worst.

Kelly’s Fighting Irish fell during the 2011 Champs Sports Bowl and in 2014, a year after Jimbo Fisher’s Seminoles won a national title. The low point for FSU was a 42-13 loss in 2018 at No. 3 Notre Dame under Willie Taggart, who was fired a season later.

Norvell inherited a mess en route to a 3-6 COVID-marred 2020 campaign that included a 42-26 loss at No. 5 Notre Dame. During the 2021 season opener, FSU fell at home 41-38 in overtime.

The difference?

“Probably more than anything else, the fight in that team,” Kelly said. “They fought for four quarters. That was a team that played to overtime. They were down late, came back.”

The performance was telling to Kelly, who is 263–96–2 during a career dating to 1991.

“That has a lot to do with buy-in,” the 60-year-old coach said. “You could see them playing harder and harder. Maybe that wasn’t as visible earlier on.

“This is a team now that has Mike’s stamp on it. It’s going to play hard for four quarters.”

Kelly saw other encouraging signs.

“You can see the development of younger players coming along, especially on the offensive line,” Kelly said. “Defensively, there’s a structure there that is sound and fundamental. You’re just seeing the signs of a football program inside-out making the incremental progress.”

LSU players expect a formidable test awaiting them during their first game under Kelly.

“It’s a little early. We haven’t watched any in-depth film as of now,” defensive end BJ Ojulari said. “But I know they’re doing something special over there.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .