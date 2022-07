Mrs. Elizabeth Gant, widow of the late Reuben Gant, died at 4:30 yesterday afternoon at the home of her brother, Peter Speedie, 1-½ miles west of Philomath, where she had made her home for a year or more. The funeral will be from the college chapel at Philomath Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock and will be in charge of A.L. Keeney. Rev. W.A. Nicols will officiate and interment will be in Newton cemetery.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO