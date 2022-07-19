ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia's ban on water for voters challenged in court

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Voting rights groups asked a judge on Monday to block a provision of a new Georgia law that is not necessarily the most consequential, but one that has certainly attracted the most outrage: a ban on handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The ban is...

WABE

Commission says Georgia congressman didn't violate laws

The Federal Election Commission rejected a complaint filed by Democrats that accused a Republican Georgia congressman of violating campaign finance laws. The commission sent a letter Wednesday to Rep. Buddy Carter stating he acted legally last year when he spent money to explore a possible U.S. Senate race without formally declaring himself a candidate.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

What’s next as Georgia’s 2019 abortion law takes effect

An 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling has set Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect. The state’s previous abortion policy allowed for termination 20 to 22 weeks into pregnancy, while the recent ruling bans abortion upon detection of cardiac activity, around six weeks after conception. Exceptions under the “Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act” will be made only during medical emergencies or under circumstances of police-reported rape and incest. The Dobbs ruling, which provided decision-making freedom on abortion back to the states, has exacerbated the gravity of state and city-level lawmakers’ rulings. The matter is set to become a major issue in Georgia’s November election.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Judge won't quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors

Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors will have to appear before a special grand jury investigating whether the former president and others illegally tried to interfere in the state’s election, a judge said Thursday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WABE

U.S. Senator Ossoff leads subcommittee investigation of Atlanta federal prison

A U.S. Senate subcommittee led by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is investigating reported security lapses at the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. The subcommittee announced this week it has subpoenaed outgoing Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to testify on July 26 after the Department of Justice refused to make him available voluntarily.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Election leaders in Georgia urge openness to dispel misinformation

The key to dispelling conspiracy theories and misinformation about how elections are run is to confront the lies head on, top state election officials said Wednesday. The advice from election administrators in Georgia, Ohio and Utah came during a gathering of the National Association of State Election Directors, which is being held under heightened security because of threats that have targeted election workers since the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York has been charged with attempted assault. “I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement after the incident Thursday. “Fortunately, I was able to grab...
POLITICS
WABE

All 16 Georgia GOP fake electors may face charges in election probe

The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 general election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges. They all signed a certificate declaring falsely that then-President Trump had won...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Georgia test scores rise, but stay below pre-pandemic levels

Test scores for Georgia students recovered some in the 2021-2022 school year from from their pandemic plunge, but remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels, raising questions about whether students can fully recover and how long that might take. The Georgia Department of Education released the annual Milestones test results Friday. Students...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Adapting Georgia's famous peaches to the changing climate

Al Pearson’s family has grown peaches in Georgia for five generations. “It’s home,” Pearson says, surveying a stretch of orchard his great-grandfather first planted with peach trees some 140 years ago. “There’s just a magnetism about it.”. Today, the trees are still pruned and harvested...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington.
ARIZONA STATE
WABE

Regulators approve more solar, methane energy for Georgia Power

Georgia’s largest electric utility will add more solar power in the next five years, but will get an equal amount of energy from climate-warming methane gas under a plan approved Thursday by state regulators. The company will add more battery storage to help boost renewable energy, and will focus...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Regulators amend and then approve Georgia Power energy plan

Georgia utility regulators approved a plan Thursday that would shut down a number of Georgia Power Co.’s coal-fired power plants, but not before postponing the death warrant for two units. The vote came as the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to meet electricity demand from its...
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

