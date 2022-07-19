Georgia's ban on water for voters challenged in court
By Associated Press
WABE
4 days ago
Voting rights groups asked a judge on Monday to block a provision of a new Georgia law that is not necessarily the most consequential, but one that has certainly attracted the most outrage: a ban on handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The ban is...
The Federal Election Commission rejected a complaint filed by Democrats that accused a Republican Georgia congressman of violating campaign finance laws. The commission sent a letter Wednesday to Rep. Buddy Carter stating he acted legally last year when he spent money to explore a possible U.S. Senate race without formally declaring himself a candidate.
An 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling has set Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect. The state’s previous abortion policy allowed for termination 20 to 22 weeks into pregnancy, while the recent ruling bans abortion upon detection of cardiac activity, around six weeks after conception. Exceptions under the “Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act” will be made only during medical emergencies or under circumstances of police-reported rape and incest. The Dobbs ruling, which provided decision-making freedom on abortion back to the states, has exacerbated the gravity of state and city-level lawmakers’ rulings. The matter is set to become a major issue in Georgia’s November election.
Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors will have to appear before a special grand jury investigating whether the former president and others illegally tried to interfere in the state’s election, a judge said Thursday.
A U.S. Senate subcommittee led by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is investigating reported security lapses at the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. The subcommittee announced this week it has subpoenaed outgoing Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to testify on July 26 after the Department of Justice refused to make him available voluntarily.
The key to dispelling conspiracy theories and misinformation about how elections are run is to confront the lies head on, top state election officials said Wednesday. The advice from election administrators in Georgia, Ohio and Utah came during a gathering of the National Association of State Election Directors, which is being held under heightened security because of threats that have targeted election workers since the 2020 election.
Georgia’s status as a regional destination for abortion access in the Southeast is likely to change now that the state’s restrictive law banning most abortions after around six weeks — before many people know they’re pregnant — is in effect. On Wednesday, a federal court...
A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July...
A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York has been charged with attempted assault. “I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement after the incident Thursday. “Fortunately, I was able to grab...
With Roe vs. Wade a thing of the past and Georgia expected to enact its 2019 fetal personhood law any day now, women seeking abortions are set to enter unknown legal territory. The law expands the concept of personhood to recognize an unborn child as a human being after about...
A federal court has ruled Georgia’s restrictive abortion law should be allowed to take effect. Once implemented, Georgia will ban most abortions at about six weeks, before most people know they’re pregnant. In a separate order, the court issued a stay on a previous injunction holding up the...
The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 general election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges. They all signed a certificate declaring falsely that then-President Trump had won...
Abortion rights advocates say they’ll continue to support patients seeking the procedure in the state after a federal court allowed Georgia’s controversial 2019 abortion law to stand. The law outlaws most abortions after cardiac activity is detected in the womb — usually as early as six weeks and...
Test scores for Georgia students recovered some in the 2021-2022 school year from from their pandemic plunge, but remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels, raising questions about whether students can fully recover and how long that might take. The Georgia Department of Education released the annual Milestones test results Friday. Students...
First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a summer learning program in Georgia on Thursday. The site is located on the University of Georgia’s campus in Athens but is part of a program called Horizons Atlanta. The visit was part of a trip by the administration...
Al Pearson’s family has grown peaches in Georgia for five generations. “It’s home,” Pearson says, surveying a stretch of orchard his great-grandfather first planted with peach trees some 140 years ago. “There’s just a magnetism about it.”. Today, the trees are still pruned and harvested...
Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington.
Georgia’s largest electric utility will add more solar power in the next five years, but will get an equal amount of energy from climate-warming methane gas under a plan approved Thursday by state regulators. The company will add more battery storage to help boost renewable energy, and will focus...
Transgender Georgians who receive Medicaid health insurance could soon be able to access gender-affirming surgical care in the state. This change is the result of a court settlement between the state and attorneys representing two transgender women. In their suit, the women said they were denied surgery to treat gender...
Georgia utility regulators approved a plan Thursday that would shut down a number of Georgia Power Co.’s coal-fired power plants, but not before postponing the death warrant for two units. The vote came as the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to meet electricity demand from its...
Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan this week to examine summer learning programs that are helping children who fell behind during the pandemic catch up on reading, writing and arithmetic before the new school year begins. The two-day tour, which the first lady’s...
