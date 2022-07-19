ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Get Top-notch Remodeling Experience Within Budget With TNT Property Solutions LLC

 4 days ago

Remodeling involves several processes that must be well- undertaken to execute the project successfully. TNT Property Solutions LLC began operations to ensure that they build value in their projects and relationships to enable clients to get the maximum value for their money. The company works with zeal and prides...

Cape Gazette

JUST LISTED - BEACH COTTAGE IN FRANKFORD!

Your beach escape awaits! Nestled in the quiet, wooded community of Plantation Park this home is only 3 miles to Bethany Beach and Ocean View. You never have to leave your new beach home that features your very own backyard retreat with a sundeck, above ground pool, custom outdoor shower and unique to this property the “boat house”. This fantastic and newly updated beach house is graced with a lovely covered front entrance and sun deck perfect for gathering with friends. The house has been completely renovated and now features a beautiful show stopping kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, and best of all the expansive bay window letting in an abundance of natural light. New flooring spans through the large great room and the two spacious bedrooms. You’ll love the boat house, an additional structure with space ready for your hobbies and beach toys or make it additional living space both on the first level and second. Laundry room is also located in the boat house. Let the days go by in this newly updated home. After a day at the beach, take a dip in your pool and entertain your family and friends for a crab dinner or cook-out inside or out. In Plantation Park you own the land making this the perfect vacation getaway or investment property.
FRANKFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

Frontier Town in Berlin plans 107 cabin sites plus amenities

Frontier Town’s plans to develop cluster camping areas with cabins was discussed during a Worcester County Technical Review Committee meeting last week, and the plans call for an expansion with proposed sites, a public pool, and recreational areas. The plans were reviewed by the committee just weeks after the...
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Neighbors, developers spar over Ocean City Margaraitville alley request

Hearing held on request for city to abandon right-of-way Members of the public have given their opinions on the city abandoning a downtown right-of-way for a planned Margaritaville resort along the Boardwalk. And while project developers and one neighbor spoke in favor of the developer’s request at a hearing Monday,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Brimming Horn Meadery plans to open Seaford location this fall

Not long after celebrating its five-year anniversary, Brimming Horn Meadery is planning to expand its operations with a second location in Seaford opening this fall. Seaford City Council at its July 12 meeting approved a lease agreement with Brimming Horn, so the Milton-based business will be opening a second facility in the property at 106 Spring St. Similar to the current Milton property, it will include a tasting room, but will also be the primary production facility for both locations.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Ward Museum closure extended, officials urge community support

SALISBURY, Md. – The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art is extending its temporary closure due to environmental concerns. The museum experienced a failure in with its HVAC system, forcing them to close it’s galleries. This was the result of all the humidity Delmarva has been experiencing, which officials...
SALISBURY, MD
webcenterfairbanks.com

Farmers ‘soil’ underwear for better crop health

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (WMDT) – Men’s “tighty whities” are helping Delaware farmers keep their crops in check. The farmers have found a new use for cotton briefs by burying them under the soil. In the beginning of May, the Sussex Conservation District planted several pairs of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Seacrets to Open Location on Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - You've heard of Chincoteague ponies, but how about Chincoteague Seacrets?. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Ocean City Today

OC BikeFest dates, other events finalized in Ocean City

From OC BikeFest to a 5K to raise money for breast cancer, the resort’s fall calendar is filling up fast. At a meeting Monday, Ocean City Council members approved details for the following upcoming events:. OC BikeFest. Council members approved a memorandum of understanding with the organizers of OC...
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

House of the Week: From Nanticoke To Neapolitan

When I saw the aerial for this charming waterside home on Dogwood Creek leading to the Chesapeake Bay, I realized the house had started its life as a prefabricated structure. The simple rectangular shape had been opened up to the panoramic water views with an addition of a screened porch that wrapped around the facades facing the water. Single sloped roofing cover the porches for a low country look and the simple plain Vanilla design was transformed into Neapolitan. The house is nestled near the top of a knoll that gently slopes down to the water and groupings of mature trees on both sides of the house and tall native grasses at the water’s edge provide privacy from the neighboring houses. The grounds are a blend of expanses of lawn enhanced by plantings inspired by British gardens.
NANTICOKE, MD
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Day-Drinking in Ocean City, Maryland

Ah, good old-fashioned day drinking. There's nothing like sitting on the beach by the ocean, soaking up the sun, cold drink in hand. When you're on vacation in Ocean City, it's always a good time to crack open a cold one or mix up your favorite concoction. You'll find no shortage of bars in the area serving your favorite libations around the clock. Here are a few of the best places to day drink in Ocean City. Best of all, they are all located on the beach, so you can enjoy the sand and saltwater while you sip away the day.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

New Eatery Brings Eastern Shore Staples To West OC

OCEAN CITY – Thirty years of nostalgia. That’s what the owners of Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack say customers can find at their new establishment. On June 16, Jeremy Brink, Melissa Bunting and Rush Stehley opened the new Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack within the Food Lion shopping center off Route 611. Paying homage to the former Captain’s Galley seafood restaurant in West Ocean City, the eatery features crab cakes, along with house-made sandwiches, burgers, salads and more.
OCEAN CITY, MD
starpublications.online

Apple Scrapple at Kiwanis BBQ

The Apple Scrapple Festival Committee will be manning the Kiwanis BBQ Chicken Stand (4560 Seashore Highway, Bridgeville) on Friday, July 22. Please show your support by purchasing BBQ chicken at the stand starting at 8:30 a.m. Platters are $10 and half-chicken only is $9.50.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Katie Cherrix

You're Guide to Chinese Food in Worcester County, Maryland

There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Demolition is first phase of new Family Court project

It didn’t take long for work to get started following a June 28 groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sussex County Family Courthouse complex in downtown Georgetown. Demolition of several buildings in the South Race Street-Market Street-East Pine Street block has started. The new facility will have more courtrooms –...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes-Georgetown Trail closing July 20

The Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring Road to Savannah Road from 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, until 5 p.m., Thursday, July 21. The rain dates are from 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21, to 5 p.m., Friday, July 22, for the application of herbicides for weed and vegetation control.
LEWES, DE
talbotspy.org

Keeping the Soul of Cambridge’s Packing House with ESLC’s Carol Bean

Editor’s note: While it is rarely discussed at length or found in the blueprints of building restoration projects, one of the ultimate challenges facing architects, developers, and future tenants is how a historic site can maintain its soul after it has been renovated and modernized. Beyond form and function,...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Seafood Shacks on Delmarva Near Pocomoke, Maryland

The beautiful thing about seafood is that it doesn't have to be fancy to be delicious. Upscale seafood restaurants are always in the spotlight, but there's nothing like a perfect piece of fried fish from a small, local shack or shanty. If steamed shrimp and flounder sandwiches appeal to you more than high-end sushi and ahi tuna, you're going to want to visit these seafood shacks on the lower end of the Delmarva Peninsula.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Shark Caught in Nanticoke River

NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
Cape Gazette

Westridge Shores approved in Long Neck

Sussex County Council has approved a housing project along the northeast side of Banks Road in Long Neck. At its July 12 meeting, council voted 4-0 in favor of an application filed by Boardwalk Development LLC of Lewes for a rezoning application from GR, general-residential, to GR-RPC, general-residential-residential-planned community, for Westridge Shores, a community of 54 single-family home lots on 21 acres bordering the Hopkins Prong waterway, which is a tributary of Rehoboth Bay.
LONG NECK, DE

