ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Evacuations ordered for wildfire near Chelan

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWiNu_0gkCqGpd00

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations have been ordered for a wildfire that has burned at least 800 acres near Chelan, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

A Level 3 evacuation alert, which advises residents to evacuate immediately, has been issued for residents along Downie Canyon Road and Hawks Ridge Road.

A Level 1 evacuation alert, which advises residents to get ready and know that danger exists in their area, is in place for several other roads in the area:

  • The north side of Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road
  • The east side of Highway 97A, from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road
  • Little Butte Ranch Road
  • Chucker Hill Road
  • All roads off of Hawks Meadow Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road

Country emergency management plans to re-evaluate evacuation levels Tuesday afternoon.

They have also set up an emergency shelter at Chelan High School.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, Washington State Department of Natural Resources officials reported the fire had burned 35 acres, and more than four hours later, the fire had grown to 750 acres with 0% containment.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Washington DNR reported that good progress had been made overnight on the Stayman Flats Fire and multiple air resources will be used to try and get the fire under control throughout the day.

Boaters are asked to stay off of the Columbia River where air resources are operating.

Firefighters will be watching weather conditions Tuesday to see whether winds or heat fuel the fire to continue burning.

People in the area should remain alert monitor conditions and follow evacuation notices on the Chelan County Emergency Incident Map.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wildfire near Chelan now 100% contained

A wildfire near Chelan that grew to at least 1,200 acres is now 100% contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resource. The “Stayman Flats Fire” started around 4 p.m. on Monday, when officials said the fire had burned 35 acres, but had grown to 750 acres in just four hours.
CHELAN, WA
ncwlife.com

Numerous fires reported this morning in the Wenatchee area

Wenatchee and East Wenatchee firefighters had an especially busy morning today, responding to four fires after midnight, two of which did damage to detached garages. About 1:30 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire in the upper level of a two-level detached garage in the 600 block of Highline Drive in East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Burn ban in place in lower Kittitas County

LOWER KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County is implementing a burn ban in lower Kittitas County from Elk Heights east to the Columbia River due to high wildfire risk. The ban starts Saturday, July 23 at the start of the day. Under the ban, open burning will not be...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Firefighters getting upper hand on Stayman Flats fire

The Stayman Flats fire south of Chelan was 30 percent contained this morning and firefighting crews are working today on directly attacking both flanks of the fire to increase that containment. Meanwhile, all evacuation notices were lowered to Level 1 this morning, meaning be alert. Some areas had been at...
CHELAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Chelan, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
kpq.com

Chelan County PUD Reminds Boaters to Steer Clear of Rocky Reach Dam Area

Chelan County PUD is reminding anglers to keep a safe distance away from the Rocky Reach Dam after noticing an increase in boaters downstream. Boats and anglers are prohibited from reaching within 400 feet downstream, which are generally used for fish passage. Turbulent waters within that zone create dangerous conditions for boaters.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire destroys home and vehicle near Ephrata

EPHRATA - A brush fire south of Ephrata got out of hand for a short time on Thursday, destroying a home and a vehicle. Grant County Fire District 13 officials say the blaze broke out near Dodson Road and Neva Lake Road shortly after 1 p.m. The fire was confined...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

NCW Bracing for Heat Wave Next Week

North Central Washington is bracing for its first wave of intense heat this summer. Meteorologist Rocco Pelotti with the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Spokane says the region can expect four days of triple-digit temperatures next week. “Starting Monday, we’re getting guidance that there’s some triple digits that can...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Knapps Tunnel#Chucker Run#Chelan High School#Washington Dnr
kpq.com

George Sellar Bridge Inspection to Bring Delays this Weekend

Expect possible delays on the Senator George Sellar Bridge between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee this weekend as the Washington State Department of Transportation will shut down the bridge's outside lanes for a routine inspection. Crews will start on the westbound side at 7:00 am Saturday morning using an under-bridge inspection...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Keyes Fibre fire started in an oven and did extensive damage

Multiple fire agencies spent more than 10 hours battling a three-alarm fire that caused extensive damage at Keyes Fibre in north Wenatchee Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. The fire started in an oven at the manufacturing facility and burned through much of the main building and the roof. Kay...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Approves 9th and Valley Mall Project

The East Wenatchee City Council finally found an acceptable bid Tuesday night to give a major facelift to the area around the intersection of 9th Street Northeast and Valley Mall Parkway. Public Works Manager Garren Melton said the project will also include replacing the intersection's blinking 4-way stop light with...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Police Program to Help Community Members Moving Forward in Wenatchee Valley

A program that lets police officers make purchases for community members in need is moving forward in the Wenatchee Valley. The East Wenatchee City Council signed off this week on the program that gives nonprofit Blue Alliance the authority to issue debit cards to police officers, who can then buy goods for people in need.
WENATCHEE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

No-contact advisory issued for the north end of Mukilteo Lighthouse Park

On July 15, 2022, the Snohomish Health District issued an advisory at the north end of Mukilteo Lighthouse Park in Snohomish County. This advisory is due to high bacteria results during routine sampling. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.
MUKILTEO, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan teen badly burned after allegedly setting fire to rodeo barn

A Chelan teen suffered third-degree burns and was hospitalized at Seattle’s Harborview Medical after allegedly setting fire to a small barn at the Chelan Rodeo Grounds Sunday afternoon. The fire followed a reported car theft in Chelan at about 12:30 p.m., said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Operations...
CHELAN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Edmonds police K9 found safe

Ace, a K9 for the Edmonds Police Department who had gone missing Tuesday, was found safe Wednesday about half a mile from his home, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department. Ace escaped from his home in the 12300 block of 2nd Street Southeast Tuesday night in unincorporated Lake...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
120K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy