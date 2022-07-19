Evacuations ordered for wildfire near Chelan

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations have been ordered for a wildfire that has burned at least 800 acres near Chelan, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

A Level 3 evacuation alert, which advises residents to evacuate immediately, has been issued for residents along Downie Canyon Road and Hawks Ridge Road.

A Level 1 evacuation alert, which advises residents to get ready and know that danger exists in their area, is in place for several other roads in the area:

The north side of Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road

The east side of Highway 97A, from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road

Little Butte Ranch Road

Chucker Hill Road

All roads off of Hawks Meadow Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road

Country emergency management plans to re-evaluate evacuation levels Tuesday afternoon.

They have also set up an emergency shelter at Chelan High School.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, Washington State Department of Natural Resources officials reported the fire had burned 35 acres, and more than four hours later, the fire had grown to 750 acres with 0% containment.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Washington DNR reported that good progress had been made overnight on the Stayman Flats Fire and multiple air resources will be used to try and get the fire under control throughout the day.

Boaters are asked to stay off of the Columbia River where air resources are operating.

Firefighters will be watching weather conditions Tuesday to see whether winds or heat fuel the fire to continue burning.

People in the area should remain alert monitor conditions and follow evacuation notices on the Chelan County Emergency Incident Map.

