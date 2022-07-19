ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2 Chainz Made His City Proud At Birthday Bash ATL 2022

By Justin Thomas | Reach Media Associate Editor
 4 days ago

We couldn’t do Birthday Bash ATL without having the city champ 2 Chainz pull up for a show-stopping performance!

Stepping out in a ‘fit that would’ve surely made Whitney Houston proud, the Dope Don’t Sell Itself emcee proved that even after 25 years in the game — can’t forget the Playaz Circle days! — the College Park legend still has more in store for us when it comes to his career.

Get a recap of how 2 Chainz lit up the Birthday Bash ATL stage below:

1. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNnFt_0gkCq5Ct00
Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

2. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhazR_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

3. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yMqs_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

4. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWFlG_0gkCq5Ct00
Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

5. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c85G4_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

6. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvub8_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

7. Godzilla at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcw2u_0gkCq5Ct00
Source:Reach Media

Godzilla in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

8. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOfbt_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

9. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trHmh_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

10. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DIgk_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

11. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IslF_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

12. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOfEX_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

13. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYQTl_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

14. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vrQa_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

15. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mu9aJ_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

16. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJDaI_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

17. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvnmQ_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

18. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhiG6_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

19. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Tq5E_0gkCq5Ct00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

Comments / 2

 

