ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista to provide additional details on settlement agreement with Republic Services

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gujXJ_0gkCpyGS00
Trash cans overflowed while waiting for striking Republic Services workers to resume collection in January. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Chula Vista city officials plan Tuesday to publicly report additional details around the settlement reached last month between the city and Republic Services following a month-long strike.

City Attorney Glen Googins is expected to provide more information during the City Council meeting, which could include whether the trash hauler has reimbursed the city for costs it incurred during the work stoppage and a breakdown of customer credits the company has applied.

Both parties reached an agreement on June 13 and City Manager Maria Kachadoorian gave a brief announcement about the settlement a day later during a council meeting.

The strike began in mid-December when more than 250 unionized sanitation workers walked off the job to protest stalled contract negotiations. Thousands of customers in Bonita, Chula Vista and several parts of San Diego County were affected. Chula Vista spent around $107,000 on equipment and to have its own staff and third parties pick up trash due to the work stoppage.

Customers are only receiving a 46 percent rebate, according to the agreement. That means, for example, if a customer’s monthly bill is $30, they would have received a $13.80 credit.

Republic Services, which serves about 52,000 single-family households and 2,000 multifamily and commercial customers in Chula Vista, has provided $1.03 million in credits to customers in the South County city, according to a July 12 memo Republic Services sent to the city. Of that amount, it said, $806,000 went to residential customers, $227,000 to commercial and $1,600 to industrial.

As mandated under the agreement, Republic Services had a deadline of July 13 to provide the city with a credit breakdown. The waste hauler was also required to pay the city $16,600 for direct third-party costs by the end of June. Neither city officials nor Republic Services have responded to requests for comment regarding the status of the payment.

Additionally, Republic Services is also obligated to provide the city with no less than $90,000 in services, such as the collection of waste at various types of city properties, projects or events and studies to determine how to reduce waste at city properties.

Tuesday’s agendized report comes after a Chula Vista resident hired an attorney to send the city a letter that alleges the city violated disclosure laws by not correctly “reporting out” the settlement between Chula Vista and Republic Services.

In a previous statement, Googins said of the letter that his office “believes that the City has acted in full compliance with the Brown Act in how the City has ‘reported out’ from Closed Session with respect to the City’s settlement with Republic.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Habitat for Humanity offering 10 affordable homes in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Ten affordable homes in Escondido from the San Diego Habitat for Humanity will become available to qualified buyers, the housing provider announced Wednesday. Located on El Norte Parkway, the 1,250 square foot duplex-style homes features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and attached garages, spokesperson Ellen Immergut stated...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Bonita, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Services#City Council
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will Market on 8th become hot spot for National City?

Market on 8th, National City's sprawling food hall that opened almost a year ago in its emergent downtown, is growing. While its flagship brewery, Novo Brazil, is leaving, the goal is to make way for more craft breweries. The National City Planning Commission on July 18 approved changes that -...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria ignores dozens of homeless people in downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless. Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARE BLACK WILDCATS PROWLING EAST COUNTY?

Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy