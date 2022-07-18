Chula Vista to provide additional details on settlement agreement with Republic Services

Trash cans overflowed while waiting for striking Republic Services workers to resume collection in January. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Chula Vista city officials plan Tuesday to publicly report additional details around the settlement reached last month between the city and Republic Services following a month-long strike.

City Attorney Glen Googins is expected to provide more information during the City Council meeting, which could include whether the trash hauler has reimbursed the city for costs it incurred during the work stoppage and a breakdown of customer credits the company has applied.

Both parties reached an agreement on June 13 and City Manager Maria Kachadoorian gave a brief announcement about the settlement a day later during a council meeting.

The strike began in mid-December when more than 250 unionized sanitation workers walked off the job to protest stalled contract negotiations. Thousands of customers in Bonita, Chula Vista and several parts of San Diego County were affected. Chula Vista spent around $107,000 on equipment and to have its own staff and third parties pick up trash due to the work stoppage.

Customers are only receiving a 46 percent rebate, according to the agreement. That means, for example, if a customer’s monthly bill is $30, they would have received a $13.80 credit.

Republic Services, which serves about 52,000 single-family households and 2,000 multifamily and commercial customers in Chula Vista, has provided $1.03 million in credits to customers in the South County city, according to a July 12 memo Republic Services sent to the city. Of that amount, it said, $806,000 went to residential customers, $227,000 to commercial and $1,600 to industrial.

As mandated under the agreement, Republic Services had a deadline of July 13 to provide the city with a credit breakdown. The waste hauler was also required to pay the city $16,600 for direct third-party costs by the end of June. Neither city officials nor Republic Services have responded to requests for comment regarding the status of the payment.

Additionally, Republic Services is also obligated to provide the city with no less than $90,000 in services, such as the collection of waste at various types of city properties, projects or events and studies to determine how to reduce waste at city properties.

Tuesday’s agendized report comes after a Chula Vista resident hired an attorney to send the city a letter that alleges the city violated disclosure laws by not correctly “reporting out” the settlement between Chula Vista and Republic Services.

In a previous statement, Googins said of the letter that his office “believes that the City has acted in full compliance with the Brown Act in how the City has ‘reported out’ from Closed Session with respect to the City’s settlement with Republic.”