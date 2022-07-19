ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 19, 2022

By Renato Capelj
 4 days ago

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Coinbase gets okay from the Italians (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Binance got fined over license issue
  • CFTC updates red list w/new brands
  • Gemini now in another layoffs round
  • Italy stamps domains of SmartTrade
  • Capital.com is luring TDA leadership (NYSE: SCHW)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • FITCHIN announces $3.5M in round
  • Circle laying stablecoin policy hopes
  • Paystand launches AR-Centric apps
  • Better.com aims to proceed w/SPAC
  • Instagram adding payments in chats (NASDAQ: META)
  • Fundrise moving into venture capital
  • Porini bringing collectibles to Hedera
  • Crypto outfit Meow taps $22M round
  • Rocket Pool adds staking-as-service
  • NatWest has executed bond w/DCM (NYSE: NWG)
  • Atom on path for full-year profitability
  • Circle shows break in USDC reserve
  • Ethereum Mainnet, Beacon merging
  • X1 Card has added $25M in a round

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:

  • A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market
  • $0 direct access routing and no commissions
  • Extended hours trading and real-time streams
  • Short Locates Plus tool to source, short stock
  • Commitment to customer service and learning

Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Ruler Vlad Putin has banned cryptos
  • Noah Smith on wreck of Bidenomics
  • Six US states cut corporate tax rates
  • The Transcript: Q2 22 earnings start
  • Dutch aim to devastate their farmers

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Coinbase Says Bankrupt Crypto Firms Forgot 'Basics Of Risk Management'

Coinbase Global Inc COIN said that struggling cryptocurrency firms that failed to successfully navigate the economy engaged in risky lending practices. What Happened: “We believe these market participants were caught up in the frenzy of a crypto bull market and forgot the basics of risk management,” said Coinbase in a blog post outlining its approach to cryptocurrency financing.
Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
Russia Says Peace Will Be 'On Our Terms' As Vladimir Putin Claims Ukraine Failed To Fulfill Peace Deal Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kremlin had not seen any desire from Ukraine to fulfill the terms of the preliminary peace deal from March. What Happened: Kyiv had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal, which could have been "practically achieved" in March, Putin said while speaking to the reporters in televised comments after his visit to Iran, Reuters reported.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 61 companies made new 52-week lows. Verizon Communications VZ was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN saw the...
$45M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $45,243,466 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FFYZFa74eTYhJU9XfU7XaTmpxm8cqa9MR. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Elon Musk Says This Is One Of Tesla Model X SUV's Best Features

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA electric vehicles are in great demand despite their pricier nature. CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday flagged a feature as one of the best in the company's Model X electric SUV. Tesla on its Twitter handle shared YouTuber Ryan Cowen's video where he was seen demonstrating the hands-off...
