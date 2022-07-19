Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 19, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Coinbase gets okay from the Italians (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Binance got fined over license issue
- CFTC updates red list w/new brands
- Gemini now in another layoffs round
- Italy stamps domains of SmartTrade
- Capital.com is luring TDA leadership (NYSE: SCHW)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- FITCHIN announces $3.5M in round
- Circle laying stablecoin policy hopes
- Paystand launches AR-Centric apps
- Better.com aims to proceed w/SPAC
- Instagram adding payments in chats (NASDAQ: META)
- Fundrise moving into venture capital
- Porini bringing collectibles to Hedera
- Crypto outfit Meow taps $22M round
- Rocket Pool adds staking-as-service
- NatWest has executed bond w/DCM (NYSE: NWG)
- Atom on path for full-year profitability
- Circle shows break in USDC reserve
- Ethereum Mainnet, Beacon merging
- X1 Card has added $25M in a round
