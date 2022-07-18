ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

President Biden Approves Federal Funding for Minnesota Flood Relief

By Sophie Varner
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn.–Federal money is coming in to help Minnesota recover from weather disasters, like the flooding up north. It was approved by...

www.fox21online.com

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

VP Kamala Harris pens letter to Gov. Tim Walz, touting federal internet service program

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to get out the word that there are hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who are eligible for a federal high-speed internet program.In the letter, Harris talks about the creation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For eligible households, the program gives discounts of up to $30 per month for internet bills or $75 for households on tribal lands. There's also a one-time $100 discount on purchases of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer. "To lower the cost of internet further, our Administration secured commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP. As a result, millions of working families can now get high-speed internet without paying a dime," Harris said. Harris says that, based on the latest data, there are around 607,000 eligible Minnesotans who have not yet claimed their ACP benefit. For more information on eligibility, finding the right plan and signing up, go to GetInternet.gov.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz tours Waconia hemp processing facility

WACONIA – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz toured Hemp Acres in Waconia Monday, which grows hemp and produces hemp products.The company says it has expanded to meet the demand.Walz says there is an opportunity for the industry to expand in Minnesota.A recent law legalizes edibles with hemp-derived THC, the substance that can make you high.
CBS Baltimore

AP joins CBS News in declaring Wes Moore the winner

BALTIMORE – The Associated Press has called Maryland's Democratic primary for governor for Wes Moore, after earlier in the day saying the race was too close to call.CBS News and NBC News called the race on Friday morning as Moore (34.2%) led Tom Perez (27.8%) and Peter Franchot (21.7%) with about 88% of votes tallied. The Associated Press cited outstanding votes in Montgomery County, where Perez leads Moore by 22%, in its decision not to call the race Friday afternoon.Moore--an author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO--first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "The Other Wes Moore," a story of...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios Twin Cities

More than 1 million apply for Minnesota frontline worker checks

Minnesota's Department of Labor has received more than 1,075,000 applications for the state's new $500 million frontline worker pay fund ahead of Friday's deadline. The big picture: Interest in the $750 bonus checks, meant to serve as a thank you for Minnesotans who worked in essential in-person roles in the early days of the pandemic, has far exceeded lawmakers' estimate for the population of qualified workers.Why it matters: If more than 667,000 applicants end up qualifying, the size of the individual payments will shrink. The intrigue: While officials have started the process of vetting the applications, the Department of Labor...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Millerville: Minnesota's most buttery town

MILLERVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota farm towns seem to have similar characteristics: a quaint main street, a tractor dealer, a baseball field. And in the case of Millerville -- a whole, lotta butter. The town's 120-year-old co-op creamery, which also includes a hardware store, groceries and a mechanic all in the...
MILLERVILLE, MN
CBS Miami

Parties put money into Miami-Dade Senate race

TALLAHASSEE - State Republican and Democratic leaders are plowing money into a race for a Miami-Dade County Senate seat. The race in District 36 pits incumbent Republican Ileana Garcia against Democrat Raquel Pacheco. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is headed by incoming Senate president Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, made nearly $177,000 in in-kind contributions to Garcia's campaign from mid-March through July 15, paying for expenses such as staff members and polling, according to a state Division of Elections database. Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party and the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is headed by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, had made $28,330 in in-kind contributions to Pacheco's campaign since she entered the race in June.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

