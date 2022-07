The activities and the programming at the Colley Senior Complex are moving back to the participation levels that were in place prior to COVID-19. “Slowly we are getting back to where we were and then moving forward,” said Catherine Jordan, complex director. “We are looking forward to being back with all of the programs and events that were enjoyed before the pandemic. We are excited that Sherry Key’s very popular stained glass class will be opening once again around the first of August. She will open with students who were in her class when we had to close the doors.”

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO