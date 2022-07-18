ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

HUMBOLDT GAS AVERAGE BELOW $6

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKAu2_0gkCpJW100

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Skyrocketing gas prices have led to pain at the pump for many of us, but Humboldt’s average has been ticking down in recent days.

Just within the past 24 hours — Humboldt County’s average cost for a gallon of gas has now dropped below six dollars a gallon.

That marks the first time since May that we’ve seen gas prices here below the six-dollar level.

The statewide average is currently at 5.90 a gallon, which represents a 24 cent drop over the last week.

According to AAA, Humboldt County’s average price today is currently at $5.98 while it’s at $5.94 in Del Norte County.

An expert at AAA, of northern California offered us some insight today into what’s driving this price decline we’re seeing.

“We’re seeing right now is that there is this steady decline in the amount of people fueling up right now. So that’s driving down the cost of gasoline because there’s fewer demand when you factor in also that the price of crude oil is also going down. We’re about in the mid-nineties where about two weeks ago we were seeing the price of crude at about $110 per barrel. That’s making a significant impact as well on the price of gasoline and how much pain at the pump,” said Aldo Vazquez, AAA Spokesperson.

The post HUMBOLDT GAS AVERAGE BELOW $6 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 2

Related
kymkemp.com

Two-Vehicle Collison on 14th and L

Just after 12:30 p.m. on July 21st, scanner traffic indicates there is a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka near 14th and L streets has left one vehicle on its side and the other with major front-end damage. Both parties are reported to be uninjured and outside of their vehicles. The...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Bridge Fire' burns near Douglas City in Trinity County

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is on the scene of a wildfire in Trinity County near Douglas City. The Bridge Fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday night. Firefighters accessed the fire from Union Hill Road and Steel Bridge Road off Highway 299. CAL FIRE said as of 3...
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Responding to a Deceased Male Along Mattole Road

CHP personnel are providing traffic control just east of the Honeydew Store along the Mattole Road awaiting Humboldt County Sheriff’s Officers to arrive at the scene of a deceased male. Officer Clevenger, the CHP Public Information Officer, told us they received a call to assist around 6:47 a.m. for...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Humboldt County, CA
Traffic
County
Humboldt County, CA
Local
California Traffic
lostcoastoutpost.com

While the Rest of the West Cooks, Coastal Humboldt is Forecast for Heavenly 70-Degree Weather Next Week

While much of the Western U.S. braces for next week’s heat wave, Humboldt will be as cool as a dip in Swimmers’ Delight, daddy-o. “Benign summer weather continues with robust coastal stratus and slightly above normal temperatures in the interior,” Eureka’s National Weather Service Office stated today. “Slight cooling is expected this weekend, with a bit more sun along the coast.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Hit by Spent Bullet During Pursuit in Eureka

A spent bullet hit a woman as she sat on the floor singing with her small son Wednesday evening in Eureka. Law enforcement was pursuing suspects fleeing in a vehicle along Vance Avenue when one of the shots fired went through a window, a wall, a painting, and then struck a woman sitting in her home–fortunately, she was uninjured.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Officer Involved Shooting in Eureka investigation update

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- There are new details emerging tonight about an exchange of gunfire during a wild, high-speed chase — involving Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies — that ended in a crash along the streets of Eureka last night. We’re now learning that the driver of the fleeing vehicle is said to be a convicted felon — […] The post Officer Involved Shooting in Eureka investigation update appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Humboldt County can now dial 988

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Humboldt County officials say they’re welcoming a new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline that went operational this week. With the goal of expanding mental health treatment people are able to call or text 898 — 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Humboldt County behavioral health also continues to operate […] The post Humboldt County can now dial 988 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Average Cost#Humboldt Gas#Humboldt#Aaa
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Stolen Cypress trees from property in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- A man in Eureka is upset after thieves stole cypress trees from his property after a recent neighborhood party. Paul Welsand says the grown cypress trees were part of the landscaping for the property he owns at cottage and highland street in Eureka he reported the theft to police. He says the […] The post Stolen Cypress trees from property in Eureka appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

More Details Emerge About the Officer Involved Shooting in Eureka

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team continues its investigation into a pursuit and officer involved...
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Wild police chase ends in gunfire, car crash in Eureka

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office: On July 20, 2022, at about 7:20 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of Fairway Drive in Eureka located a vehicle wanted by the Eureka Police Department following a pursuit within their jurisdiction earlier in the evening. Deputies […] The post Wild police chase ends in gunfire, car crash in Eureka appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Police Investigating Pursuit, Reported Shootout with Fleeing Vehicle

The county's multi-agency critical incident response team is investigating a police pursuit yesterday evening that reportedly saw a suspect shoot at officers from the fleeing vehicle and at least one officer return fire before the chase ended in a non-injury car crash at the intersection of Buhne Street and Harrison.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka City Council Approves Demolition of Broadway Dolos After Emotional Debate, and Also Discusses Waterfront Development Strategies

The Eureka City Council pondered the fate of the Broadway dolos during this week’s meeting. (Even though it sounds funny, “dolos” is actually singular. Dolosse are those wave-dissipating concrete structures piled out on the jetty.) The council was tasked with deciding whether the 42-ton dolos should be relocated from its existing location at the former Chamber of Commerce site to Coast Guard Park at the intersection of Broadway, Fairfield and Del Norte streets.
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Jury Finds Fortuna Woman Guilty of DUI

The following is a press from the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned to court from its deliberations late Wednesday afternoon to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty. Defendant Megan Autumn Brazil, age 41, of Fortuna, was found guilty of misdemeanor driving a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Cannibal Island Road Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales

On July 18th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant on a residence on Cannibal Island Rd. in Loleta for suspected fentanyl sales. The HCDTF had been investigating the resident, Brandi Manjarrez (55 years old), for several weeks for transportation and sales of fentanyl.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Rio Dell Names a New Police Chief

The city of Rio Dell announced today that Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Allen will be the new chief of police, replacing Chief Jeff Conner, who is retiring. “I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead the Rio Dell Police Department into the future,” Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp said in a news release. “Lt. Allen is uniquely qualified to deal with the challenges of policing today. His resume speaks volumes but he also has a great personal story that has built a strong character with sympathy and understanding towards those who the police often interact with.”
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steven Mark Perkins, 1962-2022

Steven Mark Perkins — beloved son, brother, father and friend — died peacefully on July 8, 2022 after a short painful battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer at the age of 60. Steve was born on May 5, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka and spent most of his grade school years in the Eureka City Schools district. Steve began his love of music at an early age, starting with piano at age 5, trumpet at age 10 and getting involved with playing the electric bass in his early teens.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Bear Sightings in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM)- Bear sightings in a McKinleyville neighborhood is prompting plenty of talk among local residents, here is a picture of a bear recently walking through a neighborhood. This is a snapshot from a recent video taken by McKinleyville resident Jennifer Dunham, who shared it with us at Redwood News. The video got hundreds […] The post Bear Sightings in McKinleyville appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Warrant Served in Loleta; Woman Arrested for Fentanyl Related Charges

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 18, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant on...
LOLETA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
886
Followers
452
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy