POLICE LOG: 7-19-2022

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Chad Jablonski, 28, of 1 Broadway Ave., Ipswitch, was arrested and charged for a drug OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, an unregistered motor vehicle, an uninsured motor vehicle/trailer, and malicious wanton defacement of property at 2:31 p.m. Monday.

Darnette Thompson, 35, of 95 Pleasant St., was arrested and charged on a warrant for distribution of class B drugs, and possession to distribute drugs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 9:39 p.m. Sunday at 4 Walnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 8:06 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Street and Western Avenue; at 9:44 and 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Eastern Avenue and Western Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:20 a.m. Monday at 501 Washington St.; at 2:36 p.m. Monday at 58 Boston St.

Overdoses

A report of an opiate overdose at 11:40 a.m. Monday at 91 Liberty St.

A report of an overdose at 8:27 a.m. Monday at Commercial Street and Neptune Boulevard.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 32 Joyce St. #8; at 4:14 a.m. Monday at 333 Chatham St. #35; at 2:25 p.m. Monday at 34 Lafayette Park #1L; at 3:11 p.m. Monday at 1 Market Square.

A report of a fight at 1:21 a.m. Monday at 19 Curwin Terrace.

Breaking and entering

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 6:44 a.m. Sunday at 21 Beacon Hill Ave.

A report of a past breaking and entering at 1:01 p.m. Sunday in the basement of 487 Walnut St.; at 2:03 p.m. Monday at 109 Broad St. #302.

Theft

A report of a robbery at 5:02 p.m. Sunday at 89 N Common St.

A report of shoplifting at 7:27 p.m. Sunday at 200 S Common St.; at 2:13 p.m. Monday at 21 State St.; at 2:22 p.m. Monday at 200 Union St.

A report of a con/scam at 11:08 a.m. Sunday at 44 Estes St. #25.

A report of larceny at 9:28 a.m. Monday at 101 Grove St.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 10:00 and 10:43 a.m. Monday at 33 High St.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 12:25 a.m. Monday at 90 Ford St.; at 6:16 a.m. Monday at 1 Pinkham Place; at 7:51 a.m. Monday at 10 Keslar Ave.; at 11:12 a.m. Monday at 534 Essex St. #305; at 2:02 p.m. Monday at 200 Locust St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:54 a.m. Monday at 26 Broad St.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at 588 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at 660 Market St.; at 6:09 p.m. Sunday at 1220 Market St.; at 2:26 a.m. Monday at the SE sector of Condor Circle.

Theft

A report of fraud at 1:43 p.m. Sunday at 1220 Market St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 12:03 a.m. Sunday at Lincoln Avenue and Western Avenue.

Theft

A report of larceny at 11:23 a.m. Sunday at 377 Lincoln Avenue; at 4:24 p.m. Sunday at 145 Winter St.

PEABODY

Assaults

A report of an assault with a dangerous weapon at 4:52 p.m. Sunday at 33 Tracey St. Apt. #7.

Theft

A report of larceny at 5:43 p.m. Sunday at 4 Downing Road.