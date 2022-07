Christian County Circuit Judge John Atkins handed down the maximum sentences to two of the defendants in the First United Methodist Church Daycare abuse case. Judge Atkins sentenced former daycare worker Allison Simpson to a total of 20 years in prison, with former daycare worker Nina Morgan sentenced to one year in the Christian County Jail. Simpson was convicted by a Christian Circuit Court Jury in June of twelve counts of criminal abuse of a child twelve or under. The jury convicted Morgan of one count of third-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. The jury could not agree on sentences, with Judge Atkins then responsible for determining the sentence in both cases.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO