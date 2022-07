Calhoun County, AL – Recently the Anniston Police Department shared that the U.S. Attorney Announces Recent Results of Federal Efforts to Reduce Violent Crime in Calhoun County. The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced that continued federal, state, and local law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime have led to four Calhoun County men being charged with federal firearms crimes in the last month. These indictments are the result of the collaborative enforcement strategies applied by federal and local partners to identify and focus enforcement on the most violent and highest risk offenders driving violent crime in Calhoun County. Federal and local law enforcement collaborate in Calhoun County through the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) Program, which Anniston and Oxford have been a part of since 2019. PSP seeks to leverage federal law enforcement assets in support of local efforts to drive down violent crime.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO