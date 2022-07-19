ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Four teams remain in quest for R.I. ticket to Little League regionals

By Morey Hershgordon
 4 days ago

(WPRI) – Rhode Island has been a Little League baseball hot bed in the last decade. Five teams from the Ocean State have reached the World Series in Pennsylvania in the last seven years. So who could be the next? There are four teams still alive, as the state tournament begins July 23 at Lee Romano Field in North Providence.

Below is a preview of the District 1 champs from Johnston.

Below is the schedule. The winner advances to participate in the Metro Region in Bristol, CT.

Host – North Providence (District 1)
At Lee Romano Field

Tournament Schedule/Results:

Opening Round (Saturday, July 23):
Game 1 – Portsmouth versus Cumberland (4:00 p.m.)
Game 2 – Johnston versus North Kingstown/Wickford (7:00 p.m.)

Elimination Bracket Semifinal (four teams remain) (Monday, July 25):
Game 4 – Loser 1 versus Loser 2 (elim.) (5:30 p.m.)

Winner’s Bracket Final (Monday, July 25):
Game 3 – Winner 1 versus Winner 2 (7:00 p.m.)

Elimination Bracket Final (three teams remain) (Wednesday, July 27):
Game 5 – Loser 3 versus Winner 4 (elim.) (7:00 p.m.)

Championship Series:
Game 6 – Winner 3 versus Winner 5 (TITLE) (Friday, July 29 – 7:00 p.m.)
Game 7 – If necessary (Saturday, July 30 – 7:00 p.m.)

BOSTON, MA
