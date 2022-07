ST. LOUIS — A HEAT ADVISORY continues through Sunday. The high humidity and high temperatures will create dangerous conditions especially during the afternoon hours, so remember to take frequent breaks if you must be outdoors, hydrate and try to get into the air conditioning as much as possible. Hot weather will continue across the Bi-state area through the weekend with humidity levels staying high. Heat index values could range from 104 - 110 in the afternoon through Sunday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO