“An Artist Goes to War: WWI through the Eyes of George Ostrom” will open on Aug. 2, at the Museum at the Bighorns. According to the museum, this exhibit features World War I sketches of Sheridan artist George Ostrom. These unique pieces of veteran art give insight into what Wyoming soldiers experienced during The Great War. Visitors will learn about Ostrom’s time in the army and his contribution to the bucking horse emblem, Steamboat, used as a symbol of the Cowboy State.

