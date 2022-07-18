Cards pick up 8 players on 2nd day of 2022 MLB Draft
By Joshua Robinson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals selected eight players on day two of the 2022 MLB Draft. On Monday, the team picked up seven pitchers, two outfielders, and one catcher. This is the first time in franchise history that the Cards chose left-handed pitchers with their first three overall...
BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night. Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sánchez on the mound. Every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six of them. Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo homers for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976 against the Baltimore Orioles.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, Tyler Naquin drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds opened the second half of the season with a 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle when he was hit by Goldschmidt’s foul tip in the first inning. He exited after being unable to make a throw on Goldschmidt’s chopper between the plate and mound. The Reds roughed up Adam Wainwright after losing three of their last four games following a season-high, five-game winning streak. Paul Goldschmidt, who homered in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, went deep for the second-place Cardinals, who brgan the day trailing NL Central-leading Milwaukee by a half-game.
The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning outburst that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden dose of long ball after looking totally overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) much of the night. Mixing all of his pitches to near perfection, the Japanese superstar faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames, surrendering a double to Austin Riley leading off the second. Ohtani struck out 11, marking the fifth straight game in which he’s fanned double figures, and only went to three balls on two hitters. After throwing just 71 pitches — 53 of them for strikes — Ohtani appeared to run out of steam in the seventh.
