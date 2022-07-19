Ball State University Michiana Alumni Chapter hosts scholarship fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins announced a $25 million commitment to increase the base compensation for eligible hourly and salaried University staff, faculty and student workers. Approximately 6,000 Notre Dame employees in South Bend and across the world will be impacted by the changes,...
ELKHART, Ind. -- Concord Community Schools received a $210,000 grant to spend on courses and experiences that would prepare students for life after high school. The funding will be used to create a STEM program for high schoolers along with opportunities to talk with medical professionals and gain field experience.
ELKHART CO., Ind.,-- One of the largest county fairs returns to Michiana Friday. The Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs from July 22 through July 30. The nine day event features events like aquatic acrobatics, Jurassic Kingdom Lockdown show and. . The Grandstand will feature concerts with country, rock, R&B artists...
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. -- The Middlebury Food Pantry will be giving away school supplies for free on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers ask that those looking to attend the giveaway bring their school supplies list for reference. The pantry is located at 13307 County Road 16.
NILES, Mich. -- Three petitions have accumulated thousands of signatures calling to remove three members from the Niles School Board of Trustees. The group that created the petitions is called "We the Parents". Some people that signed the petitions believe that the group was targeting members that are pushing for...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the area’s best chefs and find unique gifts and art produced by local artists and crafters. There will also be activities for kids, including a bounce house!
LA PORTE, Ind. -- There was a reproductive rights rally in La Porte on Friday where people gathered to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade and voice their concern for the right to an abortion. About thirty people gathered at the street corner of State Road 4 and State...
A memorial mass and bench rededication ceremony will be hosted by the Saint Joseph Health System in honor of South Bend Orthopaedics doctor, Dr. Todd Graham. Dr. Graham was shot and killed in July of 2017 after refusing to provide a patient with an opioid prescription. According to ABC 57...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Grand Design RV's will be hosting a Toys for Tots drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive will happen at the Customer Support Center, which is located at 11333 County Road 2 in Middlebury. Those looking to donate toys are asked to...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan Works! is hosting the first Main Street Hiring event to help solve the staffing shortage issues hitting local businesses. The group's second major hiring event of the summer is looking to emulate the success of the one they held in June. "Our June hiring event...
The South Bend Community School Corporation is in need of employees. Teachers are at the top of the list for positions that need to be filled. They say the lack of teachers has affected the quality of education. The school district says that they’re offering high salaries and bonuses for...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brew at the Zoo, an annual beer tasting fundraising event, will return to the Potawatomi Zoo on September 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and up, and a valid ID is required for anyone wanting to go. Guests will...
Surf Internet cut the ribbon on its new home Tuesday evening, celebrating the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Elkhart. Joined by the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Surf offered tours of the building, took service requests from locals, and raised money for nonprofits. The two-story office, located near...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The count down is on for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair!. Gates open Friday morning, meaning the only people on the fairgrounds right now are those setting up. After all, it takes thousands of workers and volunteers to put the fair together each year. Whether...
BOURBON, Ind. -- Bourbon was picked over two other towns for a community grant to improve roads in the area. Roadwork is starting on several streets and sidewalks. The project is scheduled to finish before August 10.
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart's free, self-guided public ArtWalk will celebrate the community's diversity with this month's "Around the World" theme. A multicultural celebration with art, food, and music from around the globe will take place in downtown Elkhart on Thursday, July 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A market...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A proposed bill by the Indiana Senate would ban abortion in the state with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. The bill would end most abortions statewide, but some pro-life advocates still wish for tighter restrictions and harsher punishments. “After the violence...
EDWARDSBURG — After a standout career as a quarterback at Edwardsburg High school, followed by four years as a walk-on at Notre Dame, Cameron Ekanayake is about to make his next stride by earning his doctorate at Columbia University, with the hopes of changing the landscape of medicine. "I...
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Voting will begin on August 2 for the Edwardsburg Public School bond proposal, which would make various changes to the school system. School Superintendent, Jim Knoll is hosting a Zoom Q&A session regarding the proposal on Wednesday at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend, and those...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Group Violence Intervention is holding a meeting to call for peace on Wednesday. A news conference held by Group Violence Intervention Project Manager Isaac Hunt will take place at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Chicago Street and Ford Street. The group encourages all...
