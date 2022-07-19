Summer work keeps Granite City schools busy

ALTON - Birth to Five Illinois is a statewide effort that aims to bring local residents together to address the early childhood needs within their own communities and now is offering opportunities for implementation grants to local early childhood collaborations. Birth to Five Illinois early childhood grants are now available for communities. The program uses a collaborative process of stakeholders coming together to discuss issues in their community with "systems-thinking" approaches to identify early childhood issues, root causes and solutions, according to Birth to Five Illinois' Angela Hubbard, grants and relationships manager. According to Birth To Five, there are 23,371 children under 6 years old in Madison, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun counties. Tammy Wrobbel is the Birth to Five Regional Council Manager for Madison County. Keppen Clanton is Regional Council Manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties.

ALTON, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO