Summer work keeps Granite City schools busy

 4 days ago
GRANITE CITY — Several summer projects have been completed or are underway at Granite City schools. In a video released Sunday, Superintendent Stephanie Cann presented an...

Alton sewer progress update issued

ALTON — Several street closures are in effect in Alton as Illinois American Water continues work begun in February. More than six miles of sanitary sewer main are being installed in Alton. The work will continue until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system in 2019, the company pledged it would address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.
Riverbend handles the heat

John Badman|The Telegraph Drying and shifting earth is taking its toll on water lines around the area. Water pipes are having trouble dealing with the temperatures. A 6-inch water line broke Thursday on Milton Road. On Friday RCS workers were pouring concrete on a 60-foot patch of the 3300 block of Godfrey Road following a water main break that buckled the pavement there earlier this week. Motorists should reduce their speed in the area which is restricted to one lane in each direction through part of next week. The Riverbend remains under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday. Some relief is in sight for the start of next week when temperatures are expected to drop back into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. (John Badman)
Madison County Fair set July 26-31

HIGHLAND — The Madison County Fair returns July 26-31. Traditionally, the fair draws more than 216,000 people annually. Fair board president David Ammann said attendance a tlast year's fair was "very strong" and he expects a similar outcome this year. "As long as we have good weather, I'd say...
COVID levels remain high in Madison County

WOOD RIVER — The most recent COVID-19 statistics for Madison County serve as a reminder that the coronavirus is still a force to be reckoned with. The COVID-19 community level for Madison County continues to be high. That reflects a trend throughout the state and the nation of surging cases due in large part to the rise of virus variant Omicron BA.5, which is much more contagious than its predecessors and able to circumvent existing immunity in many people.
County kills effort to lower food truck fees

EDWARDSVILLE — A proposed $200 reduction in the cost of Madison County Health Department inspection fees for food trucks was overwhelmingly voted down at Wednesday’s County Board meeting. A resolution reducing the fee to $175 from the current $375 had been postponed at the June meeting so board...
Birth to Five plans early child care help

ALTON - Birth to Five Illinois is a statewide effort that aims to bring local residents together to address the early childhood needs within their own communities and now is offering opportunities for implementation grants to local early childhood collaborations. Birth to Five Illinois early childhood grants are now available for communities. The program uses a collaborative process of stakeholders coming together to discuss issues in their community with "systems-thinking" approaches to identify early childhood issues, root causes and solutions, according to Birth to Five Illinois' Angela Hubbard, grants and relationships manager. According to Birth To Five, there are 23,371 children under 6 years old in Madison, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun counties. Tammy Wrobbel is the Birth to Five Regional Council Manager for Madison County. Keppen Clanton is Regional Council Manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties.
Water line breaks on Milton

John Badman|The Telegraph Illinois American Water Company workers began tearing into Milton Road Thursday to reach a break in a 6-inch water line that was causing water to bubble up through the street. The break was located on Milton Road near the intersection of South Rodgers Avenue. Northbound traffic was being rerouted away from the site and southbound traffic was reduced to one lane Thursday. Excessive heat and drying of the ground can cause the earth to shift and break older water mains. (John Badman)
Rising Tide wants Metro East out of St. Louis' shadow

LEBANON — The Rising Tide Society, formerly known as Tuesdays Together, has launched a new chapter to help creatives and solopreneurs in the Metro East. The purpose of the group is based on a slogan from the New England Council, a regional chamber of commerce, that "a rising tide lifts all the boats." Photographer Matthew Kauffmann of Lebanon will lead it.
County donates student-built doghouses

ALTON – Madison County Regional Office of Education recently donated dog houses to the Metro East Humane Society. The doghouses were built by campers at the recent 2022 Construction Camp hosted by the Madison County ROE and sponsored by Korte Construction, S.M. Wilson Construction, Plocher Construction, Keller Construction, Metro East Home Builders and Remodelers, R.P. Lumber, Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, Local 520 Operating Engineers, United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers, and Allied Workers, International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers and the Madison County CTE System.
Drug rehab facility not coming to Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A proposed drug rehabilitation facility in Fairview Heights will not happen after all. At a public hearing Wednesday night, officials announced that Indiana-based Sunrise Recovery withdrew its application for the inpatient drug and treatment center. It would have taken over a vacant complex on Ruby Lane that once housed the Charles Gardens Retirement […]
Cahokia's 'north plaza' was likely inundated year-round

COLLINSVILLE — The ancient North American city of Cahokia had as its focal point a feature now known as Monks Mound, a giant earthwork surrounded on its north, south, east and west by large rectangular open areas. These flat zones, called plazas by archaeologists since the early 1960s, were...
County OKs judicial subcircuit advisory referendum this fall

EDWARDSVILLE - An advisory referendum on the Illinois General Assembly's creation of judicial subcircuits in Madison County was overwhelmingly approved by the County Board at Wednesday's meeting for the November ballot. This occurred a day before the Illinois 4 th District Appellate Court rejected an appeal of a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the law.
BJC Hospice seeking volunteers

GLEN CARBON — Volunteers are sought for BJC Hospice in Carrollton and Glen Carbon. Volunteers are needed in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Monroe and Macoupin counties. In hospice’s goal of helping patients live their lives among those who love them, most of the patients still live in their homes or in a senior living residence. There are numerous ways volunteers can help patients and families live life to the fullest.
Razing in the sun

EAST ALTON — Traffic passed the former Olin Corporation headquarters at 600 Powder Mill Road in East Alton Friday watched as the building, now owned by the German-based Wieland Group, is being razed. The structure was once the center of an ammunition production facility that employed more than 1,800...
Bemis Tupman earns small business honor

ALTON — Bemis Tupman Chiropractic has been named the July 2022 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month. Located at 4105 Humbert Road, Suite 102, in Alton, the business formerly known as Dr. Frank C. Bemis and Associates changed its moniker after Frank’s daughter Kristina Bemis and her husband Stephen Tupman bought the practice in December 2019. With their purchase, the practice is now known as Bemis Tupman Chiropractic.
Bouse receives Rotary scholarship

EDWARDSVILLE — Rotary District 6460 has announced that Claire Bouse is the winner of a $3,000 scholarship. The daughter of Dennis and Laura Bouse of Edwardsville, she is attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where she is studying to become a forensic pathologist.
Pearl Jamz raising money to revitalize town

PEARL – Eddie Vedder may not be on the bill, but organizers of Pearl Jamz 2022 hope the event will draw an audience large enough to kickstart a drive to revitalize a historic building in this Pike County community. Pearl Jamz is scheduled Aug. 13 at the Pearl Fuel...
Daley on dean's list

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Diamond Daley of Highland is on the Normandale Community College 2022 Spring Semester Dean's list. Students must be enrolled in at least nine credits and have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for courses completed in the fall semester ending this past May.
