On April 21, 1918 people in Olympia gathered to celebrate the ongoing construction of the new Olympia High School building on what is now Capitol Way. As Joseph Wohleb, architect of the building, raised the American flag up the flag pole at the site, one teacher sang the “Star Spangled Banner.” Her name was Gertrude Nelson and she was then supervisor of music for the Olympia school district. She was also the aunt of Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, who is considered the founder of Earth Day.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO