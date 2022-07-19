FHP starts week-long speed enforcement awareness campaign

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol hosted its “Operation Southern Slow Down” press conference Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. to discuss its week-long speed enforcement awareness campaign.

This campaign by FHP is in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, Cape Coral Police Department, Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation Southern Slow Down” is a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

According to FHP, speeding kills an average of 300 people a year in Florida.

Keith Robbins, Florida’s Department of Transportation safety manager, described the goal of the campaign.

“The desired approach of our safety system is the desired approach to all of our roadway projects - working towards putting preemptive measures on a roadway projects to try and make the roadways safer,” Robbins said. “But in the end, it all comes down to the roadway user themselves on how they operate their vehicles on the roadway.”

The campaign started on July 18 and will end July 23.