Detroit, MI

'Every little thing will help': Metro Detroiters line up for free gas giveaway

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

OAK PARK (WWJ) – It’s been a tough few months on Metro Detroit drivers, with gas prices skyrocketing well above $5 per gallon.

Though area averages have begun to drop slightly in recent weeks, high prices are pinching wallets in every household.

That’s why hundreds of Metro Detroit drivers were lining up at 8 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway along the Detroit-Oak Park border Monday afternoon to get the cheapest gas around – $0.00 per gallon.

That’s right, free gas. And it was all possible because of Adell Kimbrough, president of the nonprofit organization Prophetic World Group.

Kimbrough tells WWJ’s Ryan Marshall he was supposed to take a birthday trip to Dubai, but he couldn’t see his community hurting and enjoy a trip like that.

He decided to use the money to give back to the community instead.

Prophetic World Group gave away $20,000 worth of gas on Monday, limited to $40 per car. Volunteers helped pump gas for customers just trying to get a little relief at the pump.

“I’m very grateful, because I’m on a fixed income,” said Donna Williams of Detroit. “So every little thing will help and I think this was really nice that they gave back to the community like this.”

Carlton Lynch, Prophetic World Group Board President and pastor at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Harbor, said this type of thing is what the organization is all about.

“It takes someone to have a heart for people,” he said. “(Kimbrough) is from Detroit. He may not be struggling now, but he’s had his moments in his life where he struggled, and so he just wanted to see people happy and provide some type of hope.”

