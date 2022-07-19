ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where to get the first taste of KFC Nuggets

By Cristine Struble
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter bringing back the Mac & Cheese Bowls, satisfying everyone’s hunger for the Jack Harlow meal, and giving fans a new eating utensil, Kentucky Fried Chicken is adding another new food to the menu. Excited to try the new KFC Nuggets? It might require a road trip. While...

foodsided.com

Jack Harlow
