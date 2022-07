IROQUOIS COUNTY, (WAND)- Police arrested a 19-year-old and two juveniles, which they believe to be connected to a series of recent vehicle burglaries. According to the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office, on Monday morning, July 18, officers arrested a 19-year-old male, and juveniles, 16 and 17, all of Kankakee IL, following an investigation in to a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours in Clifton, IL, and the Iroquois Mobile Estates mobile home park in rural Chebanse, IL.

IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO