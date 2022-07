A barber who had been featured on the reality TV show "90 Day Fiancé" is considered to be a fugitive wanted for murder, according to the U.S. Marshals officials. Michael Baltimore, 43, who has ties to the Los Angeles area, is now on the U.S. Marshals "15 Most Wanted" fugitive list. Baltimore was featured in several season 6 episodes of "90 Day Fiancé" with the man he is accused of shooting and killing, Kendell Jerome Cook.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO