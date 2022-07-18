Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo And CMG The Label Close Out Birthday Bash ATL 2022

Birthday Bash ATL was a zoo when it came to live performances, but the whole vibe shifted for the better once Yo Gotti hit the stage for a headling set that also featured Moneybagg Yo and a full takeover from CMG The Label.

From EST Gee blessing one lucky fan with a pair of Balenciagas to a performance by newest signee GloRilla that might’ve just been the start of a meteoric rise in hip-hop, this was the set that many people in attendance definitely went home thinking about. See it for yourself below!

Take a minute to check out the gallery below to see Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo And CMG The Label closing things out the right way at this year’s Birthday Bash ATL:

1. Moneybagg Yo

2. EST Gee Throws Balenciaga’s To A Fan In Crowd

3. Yo Gotti Brings Out Newest Artist Glorilla

4. The Newest CMG Signee, Glorilla!

5. CMG The Label!!!

6. CMG The Label

7. BIG BOOGIE Kicked Off The CMG Set!

8. CMG The Label

9. The Finale!!

10. Birthday Bash 2022 Is A Wrap!

11. Yo Gotti Brings Out BlockBoy JB

12. Yo Gotti

13. CMG The Label

14. CMG The Label

15. Yo Gotti Brings Out His Label For Birthday Bash 2022

16. EST Gee Brings The Heat To Atlanta!

17. Big Speaker!!!

18. Moneybagg Yo Had The Crowd Going Crazy At #BirthdayBashATL

19. EST Gee Throws Fan His Shirt

20. “Looked At My Wrist I Got Time Today”

21. MoneyBagg Yo

22. Gotti

23. MoneyBagg Yo

24. Moneybagg Yo Looking Out Into The Crowd At Birthday Bash 2022

25. The Boss Man, Yo Gotti!

26. CMG The Label Closes Out Birthday Bash 2022

27. Moneybagg Yo

28. Moneybagg Yo

29. Mozzy

