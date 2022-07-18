ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo And CMG The Label Close Out Birthday Bash ATL 2022

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 4 days ago

Birthday Bash ATL was a zoo when it came to live performances, but the whole vibe shifted for the better once Yo Gotti hit the stage for a headling set that also featured Moneybagg Yo and a full takeover from CMG The Label.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From EST Gee blessing one lucky fan with a pair of Balenciagas to a performance by newest signee GloRilla that might’ve just been the start of a meteoric rise in hip-hop, this was the set that many people in attendance definitely went home thinking about. See it for yourself below!

STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB

Take a minute to check out the gallery below to see Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo And CMG The Label closing things out the right way at this year’s Birthday Bash ATL:

HEAD TO THE BIRTHDAY BASH 2022 HOMEPAGE

1. Moneybagg Yo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133hno_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

2. EST Gee Throws Balenciaga’s To A Fan In Crowd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nG2De_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

3. Yo Gotti Brings Out Newest Artist Glorilla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cwld_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

4. The Newest CMG Signee, Glorilla!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NL4Cr_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

5. CMG The Label!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTIjN_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

6. CMG The Label

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kv5mL_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

7. BIG BOOGIE Kicked Off The CMG Set!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWVe1_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

8. CMG The Label

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AW2r6_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

9. The Finale!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUFX5_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

10. Birthday Bash 2022 Is A Wrap!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILzw4_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

11. Yo Gotti Brings Out BlockBoy JB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NW6f4_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

12. Yo Gotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d20b5_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

13. CMG The Label

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebFEE_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

14. CMG The Label

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYmoW_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

15. Yo Gotti Brings Out His Label For Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvguV_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

16. EST Gee Brings The Heat To Atlanta!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2bAe_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

17. Big Speaker!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GJox_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

18. Moneybagg Yo Had The Crowd Going Crazy At #BirthdayBashATL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Smjcp_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

19. EST Gee Throws Fan His Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Yccp_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

20. “Looked At My Wrist I Got Time Today”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBkSH_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

21. MoneyBagg Yo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGlmP_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

22. Gotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JC0ih_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

23. MoneyBagg Yo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgKNx_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

24. Moneybagg Yo Looking Out Into The Crowd At Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bU6yn_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

25. The Boss Man, Yo Gotti!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwscR_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

26. CMG The Label Closes Out Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwzUW_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

27. Moneybagg Yo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysViY_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

28. Moneybagg Yo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j35fk_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

29. Mozzy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4hSJ_0gkCjRyV00

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and CMG the Label close out Birthday Bash 2022 in Atlanta Georgia. birthday bash 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Yo Gotti's 'Birthday Bash 8' Faced Deadly Mass Shooting Threats: Rapper Reacts

Yo Gotti issued a comment on his Twitter account in response to claims that the Memphis Police Department prevented a potential mass shooting at his concert. In a series of tweets, the rap veteran praised his fans and musicians for the success of his eighth Birthday Bash. In addition, he commended the MPD for their efforts to ensure concertgoers' safe return home.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

MoneyBagg Yo Brings NYT Reporter To Walker Homes In Memphis: Watch

Before he was the rap sensation that we know and love him as today, MoneyBagg Yo was a young man in the Walker Holmes neighbourhood of South Memphis, Tennessee with a dream. The 30-year-old began issuing mixtapes like From Da Block 2 Da Booth and October 20th as early as 2012, and now, he looks to be taking the New York Times back to where it all began.
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Lauren London Reveals What Diddy Told Her At Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

Nipsey Hussle’s funeral at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2019 was an emotional service where family and friends celebrated the life of the late rapper. One person who amazed viewers and guests with how well she handled the funeral was Nip’s longtime partner Lauren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Moneybagg Yo
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Rages While Being Handcuffed In Georgia: 'I'm Ready To Fight!'

Boosie Badazz was placed in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) after he was reportedly pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, according to TMZ. The Baton Rouge rapper was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV at the time he was pulled over, with 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence in the driver’s seat. After stopping them, police officers claimed they could smell marijuana, leading them to searching the vehicle and finding a bag of weed and a large bag of cash.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
rollingout.com

6 rappers from Atlanta who died young

Atlanta music is truly unique. From the days of OutKast, Ludacris, and T.I, to the current day with Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Gunna running the show, the city has made an indelible mark on the music industry. We’ve also lost some artists who were influential or just becoming a staple in Atlanta music. Here is a list of Atlanta rappers who died too soon.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmg
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Disagrees With T-Pain's 2Pac Comments

Boosie Badazz has never been someone afraid to share their opinion, and Wednesday (July 13) was no different with the rapper making it clear he’s not a fan of T-Pain’s recent comments about 2Pac. During a tell-all interview with Akademiks earlier this week, T-Pain got into a heated...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Shoves Fan for Allegedly Disrespecting King Von – Watch

Video has surfaced of Lil Durk pushing a fan at a recent concert for allegedly disrespecting King Von. On Sunday (June 26), Lil Durk performed at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. During the show, things went left when the Chicago rapper put hands on a fan. In video captured from the show, Durk starts to turn up to King Von's "Crazy Story," when he abruptly tells the DJ to cut the sound. He then points out somebody in the crowd.
TENNIS
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion Connects With Future on “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with one of her favorite artists. Less than two months after dropping the video for “Plan B,” the Houston rapper returned with the Future-assisted “Pressurelicious.” Megan confirmed the song’s release on social media this week. “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Lil Baby Gives Update on Young Thug and Gunna After RICO Arrests

Lil Baby is in especially high spirits heading into his Washington, D.C. tour stop with Chris Brown, and briefly clued us in on Gunna and Young Thug's moods ... even though we interrupted his Future flow. The 4PF Records CEO kindly stopped his rapping rendition of Future’s "Back to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Bemoans Demise Of Gangsta Rap: 'You're Gonna Have To Be A Fake Rapper'

Hip Hop has been around for close to 50 years and the rap industry has continued to evolve throughout its existence. During a recent interview with VladTV, Baton Rouge veteran Boosie Badazz spoke about the prospect of record labels being held legally responsible for their artists’ lyrics, which he believes could lead to gangsta rap being phased out of mainstream Hip Hop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thesource.com

Lil Durk Announces Social Media Break, Vows to Come Back Stronger

Lil Durk is taking a social media hiatus. The Chicago rapper hit Instagram to announce he would be going away to come back stronger. “I’m finna disappear for a minute,” Lil Durk said. “Deactivating my page at eight o clock, it’s over with. I’m finna lock in, come back 1000 times stronger on some monster shit. Every time I pop back up, is that really him? Yeah.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Let’s Talk About The 2022 XXL Freshman Class

Rap is in a state of disorder right now. Everything is in a state of disorder right now, so rap music is not unique. But in a big-picture sense, the genre might be even more chaotic and centerless than it’s ever been. Young Thug and Gunna are in jail. Drake is making house music. Jack Harlow continues to rack up big hits even though everyone seems to agree that his new album is butt. Kendrick Lamar is active once again, but he seems further removed from the rap conversation than ever. A$AP Rocky is still getting booked to headline festivals even though music seems to be less a vocation and more of a spare-time pursuit for him. Kanye West just dropped out of Rolling Loud Miami a week ahead of time. Rolling Loud, in what appears to be a passive-aggressive retaliation move, replaced Kanye with his ex-friend Kid Cudi. Everything is just goofy right now.
HIP HOP
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy