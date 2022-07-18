ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol won’t be prosecuted

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Washington prosecutors announced on Monday that the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” staffers who were arrested in the Capitol complex last month won’t face prosecution.

In a statement, the D.C.’s Attorney’s Office said that the nine “Late Show” employees were invited into the building by congressional staffers to conduct interviews and were never officially asked to leave the premises, though Capitol Police did tell them that they were supposed to have an escort.

“After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022 at the Longworth Office Building,” it said in a statement.

“The Office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended. We do not believe it is probable that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges,” it concluded, adding that the individuals will no longer have to appear in court later this month.

House Democrats tout bill to add four seats to Supreme Court

In a separate statement, Capitol Police said that they were informed that the case would not be moving forward and “we respect the decision that office has made.”

The nine individuals had been charged with unlawful entry on June 16 after Capitol Police received calls of a disturbance at the Longworth House Office Building.

Colbert had defended his crew on air after the incident, saying they were guilty of only “hijinks with intent to goof.”

“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know which news network you watch,” he said at the time.

The Hill has reached out to CBS for comment.

Senate group unveils bill to avoid repeat of Jan. 6

A group of bipartisan senators led by Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have unveiled legislation clarifying that the vice president does not have the power to overturn the results of a presidential election and making it harder for lawmakers to object to the results of the Electoral College vote.
