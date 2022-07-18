ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines Councilmember Indira Sheumaker returns to meetings after two-month absence

Des Moines City Councilmember Indira Sheumaker returned to council meetings for the first time in almost two months Monday.

Sheumaker, who represents Ward 1, was present in person for both Monday morning's work session, where the council was updated on various Des Moines Area Regional Transit developments, and Monday night's meeting.

Prior to Monday, Sheumaker last participated in the council's May 23 meeting by phone after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier this month, Sheumaker said she experienced a "huge dip" in her mental health after the COVID-19 diagnosis. She did not take an official leave of absence or inform city staff of her health issues.

More: Des Moines Councilmember Indira Sheumaker's constituents had 'no voice' during her absence, mayor says

Sheumaker did not address her absences during the meeting. She also declined to comment after the meeting saying only, "I'm doing well."

Extended absences are rare for councilmembers who make a base salary of $28,880 per year. Ward 4 Councilmember Joe Gatto is the only other councilmember to miss a meeting this year. Gatto missed the May 23 meeting. Mayor Frank Cownie and Ward 2 Councilmember Linda Westergaard attended two meetings this year by phone. At Large Councilmember Connie Boesen attended the June 13 meeting by phone.

Cownie also missed work sessions on April 27, May 9 and June 23.

City staff members tried for weeks to reach Sheumaker without any word about her condition or how long her absence would last. The city has no official policy in place regarding absenteeism for councilmembers, according to city spokesperson Al Setka. Cownie and others told the Des Moines Register her ward suffered during her absence.

"There was no voice for Ward 1," Cownie said previously. "That representation for that constituency was absent."

Sheumaker was active in the Black Liberation Movement before her election and campaigned on defunding the police. In November she unseated incumbent Bill Gray.

Sheumaker disagreed with councilmembers who said Ward 1 — the city's northwest corner — residents were underrepresented during her absence. At-large members Boesen and Carl Voss made decisions for Ward 1 and went to more neighborhood association meetings during her absence.

"The interests of Ward 1 were not put on hold when I wasn't there," Sheumaker said previously in an email to the Des Moines Register.  "They made me glad I could trust their judgment on those issues. I am not the only person representing Ward 1."

She and her sister wrote a unique oath for her swearing in, pledging to "work toward the abolition of all forms and purveyors of oppression," and inviting her constituents to unseat her if she broke that oath.

"I ran saying that I am going to be accountable to the people and so I wanted to have a specific piece of that accountability that I could present," she said in January.

Since her election, she often has been a lone vote.

In the wake of her absence, Sheumaker pledged to develop systems to reach out to people who had trouble contacting her before and during her absence.

"What this experience has taught me is that I need to develop systems that work for me whether I'm in crisis or not," Sheumaker said in an email to the Register last week. "That's what I will be working on over the next few weeks as well as reaching out to those who haven't been able to get in contact with me."

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Councilmember Indira Sheumaker returns to meetings after two-month absence

