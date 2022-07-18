ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Barrera taken by the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft

By Kevin Borba
 4 days ago
Just seven picks prior to the Baltimore Orioles drafting shortstop Adam Crampton, the New York Yankees selected his elite hitting middle-infield counterpart, Brett Barrera.

Barrera was a pleasant surprise for the Cardinal this past season after being one of the best hitters in the country batting .372 in the regular season en route to claiming the Pac-12 batting crown. He led the team in batting average (.351), was second in triples (3) and doubles (19), while hitting safely in 52 of his 63 games with an at bat this year.

Unlike Crampton over at shortstop, Barrera is not as defensively sound but his ability to hit and spray the ball all over the field at that is likely what convinced the Yankees to take him in the eighth round with the No. 250 pick.

