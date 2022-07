HOLLYWOOD, Md. – “He was looking forward to his game on Saturday,” reads a GoFundMe page that was started for the family of Syncere “Cere” Smith, the victim of the shooting that took place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival on July 15th. Syncere was known for his love of playing basketball. He had hoped to potentially pursue it further in college after graduating from Great Mills High School in 2023 or potentially try joining the Air Force.

