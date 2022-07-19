ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witnesses describe scene of LoDo police shooting

 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Brittan Carreno took video of the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting in Lower Downtown and saw people being loaded into ambulances.

“All around, it was an awful experience. I hope to never have to live through something like that again,” Carreno said.

Multiple people injured during officer-involved shooting in LoDo

After the shooting, Carreno said people in the crowd were angry at the police. Many were screaming and had tears in their eyes.

“I think there is a lot of anger and confusion, and who is to say what was right in that situation and what wasn’t,” she said.

People in the crowd said this was a tough thing to witness.

Denver Police shooting happened in one of most violent LoDo blocks

“We heard shooting, so everyone started running,” Aubriana Banks said.

Banks said one of the women she was running with got hit in the shoulder.

“Me and my friends calmed her down. I put my hand on her wound,” she said. “We just were there until the ambulances came and made sure she was OK.”

