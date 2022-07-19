Behavioral Health Network partners with local community for vax clinic at Movies in the Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Behavioral Health Network has partnered with a local community for a vaccination clinic during Movies in the Park in Springfield.

BHN in partnership with the East Springfield Neighborhood Council offers free COVID-19 vaccine shots during each movie night at Movies in the Park. With the threat of new variants it is important to be vaccinated and up to date on your boosters.

The clinic provides vaccine doses for anyone ages 6 months and older. With COVID cases on the rise, health officials are encouraging people to mask up in crowded, indoor settings.

