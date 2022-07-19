ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Behavioral Health Network partners with local community for vax clinic at Movies in the Park

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5Bkd_0gkCi2H200

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Behavioral Health Network has partnered with a local community for a vaccination clinic during Movies in the Park in Springfield.

Movies in the Park canceled due to weather in Springfield

BHN in partnership with the East Springfield Neighborhood Council offers free COVID-19 vaccine shots during each movie night at Movies in the Park. With the threat of new variants it is important to be vaccinated and up to date on your boosters.

The clinic provides vaccine doses for anyone ages 6 months and older. With COVID cases on the rise, health officials are encouraging people to mask up in crowded, indoor settings.

WWLP

Springfield boy gifted bike thanks to police and Bob the Bike Man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police helped a 12-year-old boy in need of a bike. Springfield residents Giselle Gaines and her husband Lorenzo Gaines contacted Sgt. Morales about 12-year-old Emmanuel who was in need of a bike. Sgt. Morales teamed up with Bob the Bike Man Charland from Pedal Thru Youth who was able to refurbish a donated 21 speed Magna Excitor Mountain bike.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
