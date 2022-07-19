ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Covid cancels Theatre West Virginia shows

By Jessica Farrish
 4 days ago

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– As Covid cases rise around the state, one official in Raleigh County and the manager of Theatre West Virginia reported Monday that it’s not business as usual, all because of Covid.

Theatre West Virginia general manager Scott Hill had planned to put on five performances of Homer Hickam’s “Rocket Boys: The Musical” at the Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview this week, but when crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, those plans changed, he said.

“Covid-19 kind of stepped in and stepped in the way,” said Hill, adding that last year, none of the cast or crew of the summer productions reported a single case of Covid.

Hill said last year, the cast and crew of the summer shows didn’t get a single positive test. This year, things are different.

“Well, this year, we have some positive tests,” said Hill. “So, in order for the safety of our crew and our guests, we’re going to quarantine for five days. That means no shows on Tuesday night, Wednesday, or Thursday. We’re going to pick right back up with Rocket Boys the Musical on Friday.”

Summer shows were not the only casualty as Raleigh County was experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19’s latest strain.

Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver, who also serves on the Raleigh Health Department board of directors, reported there were 189 positive test results in the county on Sunday.

“It’s running a little rampant,” said Tolliver. “People’s got to be more cautious.”

New guidelines for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention call for five days of quarantine and five days of wearing a mask after a person tests positive for the virus.

The CDC reported a new coronavirus strain, Omicron BA.5, seems to be the most contagious. It has the ability to reinfect people within weeks, national health experts reported.

Tolliver said local health officials are seeing vaccinated people, even those who have had boosters, getting the new strain. He added that it’s important to take precautions in order to not spread the virus.

“If you go out in public around people you don’t know, wear a mask,” he advised. “Because the guidelines like I said, is, if you test positive for Covid, it’s five days quarantine and five days wearing a mask.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

WVNS

