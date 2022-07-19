ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Will the Parkland gunman get the death penalty?

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than four years after a gunman killed 17 people during a mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, a state jury must now decide whether he should be put to death. Nikolas Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty to the murders - as well as 17 counts of attempted murder...

www.bbc.co.uk

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Thomas Lane: Ex-policeman jailed for role in George Floyd killing

An ex-policeman has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for violating the civil rights of George Floyd, whose 2020 Minneapolis death led to protests. Thomas Lane, one of the officers who tried to arrest Mr Floyd, was sentenced following a conviction in February. Lane, a white man, was found guilty of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BBC

Terminally-ill boy 'no longer eligible' for US cancer trial

A father said he felt "helpless" after being told his 10-year-old son would not be accepted for a new cancer treatment in the US. Lucas was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) - a type of brain tumour - in April. Jamie Bottomley, from Rutland, said doctors in Washington...
CANCER
BBC

El Salvador gangs: State of emergency extended again

El Salvador's government has extended a controversial state of emergency by another month for a fourth time. The special measures were declared in March to combat rampant gang violence. Since then, 46,000 people have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to gangs in the country of 6.5m people. Human rights...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Parties put money into Miami-Dade Senate race

TALLAHASSEE - State Republican and Democratic leaders are plowing money into a race for a Miami-Dade County Senate seat. The race in District 36 pits incumbent Republican Ileana Garcia against Democrat Raquel Pacheco. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is headed by incoming Senate president Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, made nearly $177,000 in in-kind contributions to Garcia's campaign from mid-March through July 15, paying for expenses such as staff members and polling, according to a state Division of Elections database. Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party and the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is headed by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, had made $28,330 in in-kind contributions to Pacheco's campaign since she entered the race in June.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

