Click here to read the full article. There are boats that look cool for a year. Others have such classic looks that can be reinvented from generation to generation. Then there are a handful that stand the test of time. The Riva Aquarama is one of those. Carlo Riva’s creation, celebrating the 60th anniversary of its launch in August, was an instant hit when it arrived in 1962. Three years later, no other boat enjoyed the Aquarama’s elevated brand status; the owners included movie stars like Sophia Loren and Rex Harrison and a small group of royals, which added to the...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO