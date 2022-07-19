What you should know about the 988 mental health hotline

In this interview, Paul goes behind the curtain with former 44th Ward Alderman and now Professor Dick Simpson to discuss his new book: “Democracy’s Rebirth: The View from Chicago.” In the most important book written by Simpson among his many writings, he talks about how fragile democracy is not just around the world but in our own country. Why it is critical for citizens to participate in democracy and be informed about the process. Simpson view is illustrated thru the history of Chicago politics and the ways in which we learn about our own citizens by watching who it is that the city elects as it’s mayors. The power of money, and social media are all discussed and the message is a serious one that clarifies: our democracy is fragile, In fact, Simpson notes, we are but two elections away from losing our democracy. “Democracy’s Rebirth” can be ordered on Amazon or wherever you buy books.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO