Chicago, IL

What you should know about the 988 mental health hotline

By Brian Althimer
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa James, CEO of NAMI Chicago, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to...

wgnradio.com

wgnradio.com

What is ‘dry drowning’? What you should know about it

Dr. Gary Reschak, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what ‘dry drowning’ is, what signs to look out for, and when you should get help. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine...
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Devastating: Girlfriend Wants to Do Something Outside Today

RAVENSWOOD — Rocking the city of Chicago on a magnitude unseen since the 1871 fire that decimated city blocks and displaced thousands, your girlfriend Alice Summers, 26, announced that she wants to do something outside today. “We should hit the beach!” she threatened. “I think Eliza is free today?...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
NBC Chicago

Is COVID's Incubation Period Changing With BA.5 Subvariant? Chicago's Top Doctor Explains

With the most contagious version of coronavirus yet spreading across the country, what does that mean for COVID's incubation period and is it changing?. According to Chicago's top doctor, while much is still unfolding surrounding the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, she doesn't believe the incubation period is changing, but rather some people are staying positive for longer.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Study finds tomatoes, but not farm workers are safe from soil lead

Andrew Margenot, assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a study he led that showed tomatoes grown in backyards in Chicago are likely safe to eat, even when grown in lead-contaminated soils. Follow...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dick Simpson’s new and critically important book: Democracy’s Rebirth

In this interview, Paul goes behind the curtain with former 44th Ward Alderman and now Professor Dick Simpson to discuss his new book: “Democracy’s Rebirth: The View from Chicago.” In the most important book written by Simpson among his many writings, he talks about how fragile democracy is not just around the world but in our own country. Why it is critical for citizens to participate in democracy and be informed about the process. Simpson view is illustrated thru the history of Chicago politics and the ways in which we learn about our own citizens by watching who it is that the city elects as it’s mayors. The power of money, and social media are all discussed and the message is a serious one that clarifies: our democracy is fragile, In fact, Simpson notes, we are but two elections away from losing our democracy. “Democracy’s Rebirth” can be ordered on Amazon or wherever you buy books.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

You and your neighbors can get a group rate from Andreas & Sons Concrete Company

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the conversation to talk about Andreas & Sons lates project involving the community of Indian Head Park. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
WDEF

TikTok star from Chattanooga killed in Chicago murder/suicide

CHICAGO, Illinois (WDEF) – A Chattanooga native with a national reputation has been killed in a murder/suicide case in Chicago. 29 year old Sania Khan was a professional wedding photographer here. She had developed a following on Instagram and TikTok for her work. But after he marriage ended with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnradio.com

How much is a Bruce Springsteen ticket really worth?

Jim “Elton Jim” Turano joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system, and how that system doesn’t work for fans of live music. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Direct sunlight doesn’t stop Andreas & Sons from pouring their concrete

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the conversation to explain how they work around hot weather in order to make sure the pour goes off without a hitch. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Can AI traffic signals save you money?

Tim Menard, founder of LYT, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how his company uses artificial intelligence to manage traffic signals in order to reduce the time drivers spend idling at red lights, cutting emissions, and saving money. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How Comcast is closing the digital divide in Chicago

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation & President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, joins John Williams to discuss Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity. Dalila explains what digital equity is, the importance being connected to the internet in a digital world, how we often take connectivity for granted, how big the digital divide actually is, some federal programs that are now available to help connect people to the Internet, and a new digital equity initiative with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Be cautious when shopping for a car online

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to explain what phishing scams are and what could happen if you click on fake links. He also talked about why you should be cautious when buying used cars and a woman who was scammed out of thousands of dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dykstra Home Services can replace your furnace and AC with no hiccups!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to give insight on how the professionals properly replace a furnace and air conditioner. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Bobby Flay beaten by Chicago chef

Chef Amanda Salas took him down with her beef stroganoff. When Chicago Chef Amanda Salas advanced to a showdown with famed chef Bobby Flay on his Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay,” she chose beef stroganoff as her weapon. And after each chef prepared their versions of the dish, a three-judge panel, doing a blind taste test chose Amanda’s. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the experience, and about her career as a Chicago chef, which includes a dozen years at the Rockit Bar and Grill and the Rockit Burger Bar in River North. Currently, she is culinary director for Edie’s All Day Cafe on north Wells Street.
CHICAGO, IL

