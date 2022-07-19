ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Details of a new Galaxy Tab A7 emerge with less-than-stellar specs

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Leaks have emerged about a possible new Samsung Galaxy A7 tablet successor.
  • This new tablet would likely sit in the budget range with low-end specs.
  • The new device could come with a 10.4-inch screen and run Android 11.

Leaks have come out about Samsung's next budget Android tablet. Rumored findings may have this tablet as being the next iteration of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7.

Leaker SnoopyTech tweeted the details of the potential new tablet, which could utilize a Unisoc T618 SoC and come with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable. With the assumed release of this new tablet, you would expect the device to ship with at least Android 12, but this device is also rumored to come with Android 11, which is a bit disappointing.

The tweeted leaks also claim that the device's screen could be 10.4-inches with an 8 MP  rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It would allegedly cost just €199.

See more

The images provided from the tweet show a proposed design of the rumored Galaxy Tab A7 successor, which looks very similar. Apparently, the tablet will be launched sometime this year, so we may see something soon as we await the potential release of other Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 .

Some information from Good e-reader speculates that this rumored new tablet could be the base version of the device. There could also be a potential for a higher-end, higher-priced version as well with more RAM and storage.

That said, without actual confirmation from Samsung, these rumors could simply fall on deaf ears. Samsung has already given us some of the best Android tablets on the market, particularly on the higher end. This new Tab A7 could be a good candidate for those looking for a budget Android tablet , although launching with Android 11 in 2022 gives us pause.

