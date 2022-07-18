ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Summit County Judge Amy Corrigall Jones to step down in August

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43s13o_0gkCgzKM00

A battle to fill one of 10 seats on the Summit County Court of Common Pleas is in the works after Judge Amy Corrigall Jones announced Monday she will be leaving her judicial seat to embark upon "a new professional venture."

Jones, also the court's administrative judge, announced her last day in office will be Aug. 5. She was first elected to the bench in 2012.

Monday's announcement of her departure stated she would discuss her upcoming plans "in the near future."

“I am incredibly grateful I have had the opportunity to serve our community in the judiciary since January 20, 2012," she said in her official notice to Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. "During my 10 years of service, I have had the privilege to work with dedicated colleagues, co-workers, treatment team members, and other community leaders.

"In addition to my daily duties as a Common Pleas Judge, it has been a privilege to serve as Administrative Judge of the General Division for the last six years and to have started and served as presiding judge of the Summit County Valor Court and the Summit County Offender Recidivism Reduction (SCORR) Program.”

The administrative judge is selected annually by the court’s judges to manage the administration, docket and calendar of the court’s general division.

All-female court: Women judges make a difference

The court's presiding judge this year is Alison Breaux. Her responsibilities include calling meetings to discuss and resolve administrative problems in all divisions of Common Pleas Court, which includes the general, domestic relations, juvenile and probate divisions.

Bryan Williams, head of the Summit County Republican Party, said he heard about Jones' resignation Monday and noted Jones switched her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat in the May primary election. He speculated the timing of her resignation was meant to prevent DeWine from appointing a successor to fill the entire remainder of her term, which expires in 2024.

Instead, he said, county Republicans are now pressed for time to nominate a successor to go on the November ballot.

Tom Bevan, head of the Summit County Democratic Party, said he'd heard about Jones' decision over the weekend. He said he was not sure about the timing of the seat's vacancy in relation to whether it's up for election in November or in 2024, but said Democrats are preparing to nominate a candidate for the November election.

Neither Williams nor Bevan said they could name potential successors.

According to her biography on the court website, Jones, in collaboration with Akron Municipal Court Judge Jerry K. Larson, started the Summit County Valor Court, a system meant to help veterans who become involved with the justice system after having problems returning to civilian life with serious trauma, both physical and mental. Veterans are provided access to programs, treatment and interaction with mentors in a collaborative initiative to enhance their chances of success.

Jones is also credited with starting the Summit County Offender Recidivism Reduction project (SCORR) in 2019 as a pilot program to implement the Swift, Certain and Fair (SCF) model of supervision in the Summit County Adult Probation Department.

SCORR aims to reduce repeat offenses and drug use and increase compliance with probation. It was created for high-risk or high-need inmates to give them a better chance of successfully completing the terms of their probation.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude because so many of the people I have worked with and supervised have had a profound impact on me and taught me powerful life lessons," Jones said. "They have inspired me every day. I hope I have given a fraction of the light to them and our community that they have gifted to me over the years. This is a significant professional decision, and I am thankful to have such a strong support system.”

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarota@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

Comments / 2

Related
Cleveland.com

Convicted former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson asks for early prison release because of health issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Convicted former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson on Tuesday asked a judge to order his release from federal prison because of a myriad of health issues. Johnson, 76, asked for compassion release, which allows for inmates to be released early for “extraordinary and compelling reasons,” including advanced...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Summit County, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Mike Judge
whbc.com

Another Guilty Plea Entered in Stark Federal Gambling Probe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments. A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income...
STARK COUNTY, OH
weeklyvillager.com

News From Mantua Village

Mantua – Prior to the last regular meeting, village council held a public budget hearing to allow residents to comment on the village’s proposed 2023 budget. As no residents provided feedback, no changes were made to the proposed budget. During the legislation portion of the regular meeting, council approved Ordinance 2022-25 approving and adopting a permanent budget for 2023. The approved budget will be submitted to the Portage County auditor prior to July 20th, as stipulated in the legislation.
MANTUA, OH
WKBN

Meet the tenants being evicted from 20 Federal Place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On July 11, the business tenants of 20 Federal Place were notified they must vacate the building many of them have called home for years. This is due to a renovation project set to begin soon. Some of the tenants were given 30 days and others were given 60 days to leave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Domestic Relations#Ohio Supreme Court#Judge Jerry#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Administrative#The General Division
wtuz.com

Bolivar Man Now Competent for Trial, Sanity to be Tested

Nick McWilliams reporting – A 68-year-old man who allegedly shot at law enforcement and lead them on a chase is now competent to stand trial. Donald Whiting Jr. is accused of firing at an officer responding to a complaint at his home, before barricading himself in his home for hours, eventually driving away and crashing in Fairfield Township, eventually being apprehended.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

How many more unarmed Black men must die before we demand societal change? Tyler Coy

CLEVELAND -- How many injustices by the police will we need to witness before collectively taking responsibility? So often we ask, “Well, did he deserve it?” or, “Well, the police were just doing their job.” These inhumane misconceptions call for robust change in our collective consciousness. No human act calls for the immediate death of an individual by the police. Another devastating act by those tasked with protecting and serving us calls for action and empathy from all of us.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
cleveland19.com

Stark County Sheriff announces sobriety checkpoint

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they, alongside other members of the OVI Task Force, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints on Friday in Louisville. Sheriff George Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy