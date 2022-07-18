Man dies by suicide after SWAT team surrounds west Knox County home, sheriff says

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said Monday evening a suspect in a Knoxville homicide had shot himself.

Earlier in the evening, the suspect, Christopher Price, 36, had barricaded himself inside a home on the 1600 block of Sails Way in west Knox County and fired at an officer, the sheriff said.

Spangler said officers "found him deceased."

Spangler said officers were looking for the suspect in a murder that occurred at about 8 p.m. Friday inside Harb's Market at 3100 Burnside St. in Knoxville.

The shooting victim, Erreese King Jr., 33, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a Knoxville police statement.

Spangler said no officers were hurt Monday night.

In alerting neighbors and the media about the standoff Monday evening, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a murder suspect has barricaded himself in a home. The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service asked the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team for assistance at about 5 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Neighbors were asked to stay inside.

This is a developing story.

