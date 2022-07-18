Flood Advisory issued for Columbia, Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bennington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington and northern Bennington Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1106 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salem, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salem, Dorset, Porter, Rupert, Sandgate, Beartown, Braymer School, Goose Island, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, Freedleyville, West Rupert, Fitch Point, South Dorset, East Dorset, Shushan, North Rupert, East Rupert and West Hebron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
