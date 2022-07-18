ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Columbia, Greene, Ulster by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia; Greene; Ulster FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bennington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington and northern Bennington Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1106 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salem, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salem, Dorset, Porter, Rupert, Sandgate, Beartown, Braymer School, Goose Island, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, Freedleyville, West Rupert, Fitch Point, South Dorset, East Dorset, Shushan, North Rupert, East Rupert and West Hebron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Madison; Oneida; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Oneida County in central New York North central Otsego County in central New York Southeastern Madison County in central New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 751 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Solsville to near Brookfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brookfield, Waterville, West Winfield, Bridgewater, Clayville, Unadilla Forks, Hubbardsville, Stockwell, North Brookfield and Sauquoit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Westchester County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nyack, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ossining and Hawthorne around 120 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Bedford around 130 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 135 PM EDT. Mahopac around 140 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Orange; Putnam AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: Orange, Putnam. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Sunday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Central Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lyndhurst and Rutherford around 1240 PM EDT. Paterson and Passaic around 1245 PM EDT. Teterboro around 1250 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 1255 PM EDT. Fort Lee and Oradell around 100 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 105 PM EDT. Riverdale around 110 PM EDT. Yonkers and Co-op City around 115 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Bergen, Eastern Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Union. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.njaqinow.net
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Richmond (Staten Is.); Rockland; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.
BRONX, NY

