Utah County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Utah Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 14:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wasatch northeastern Salt Lake...northwestern Duchesne...south central Morgan...southwestern Summit...north central Utah and southwestern Uinta Counties through 700 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Summit Park to 12 miles east of Brigham Young University. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Provo, Park City, Coalville, Heber City, Heber, Summit Park, Kamas, Oakley, Francis, Daniel, Tabiona, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Wanship, South Snyderville Basin, Samak, North Snyderville Basin, Mirror Lake, Timber Lakes, East Canyon State Park and Big Cottonwood Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 136 and 163. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 38. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 0 and 51. Mirror Lake Highway between mile markers 0 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Utah; Wasatch; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBER...NORTHWESTERN WASATCH...SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES At 554 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Kaysville to near American Fork, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Farmington, Park City, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Heber City, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper and Riverton. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 257 and 336. Interstate 84 between mile markers 85 and 109. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 110 and 154. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

