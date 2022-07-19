Officials say county health rankings don't give full picture of how healthy a county is

A national survey of health data ranked Cleveland County 83rd out of 100 North Carolina counties, but local health officials say the report doesn’t paint a full picture.

In April, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin published The 2022 County Health Rankings National Findings Report. The report ranks counties across the country using measures of how long people live, negative behaviors like smoking or excess drinking and some economical factors.

“The thing that is frustrating to me is that the only measure ever published is our health outcomes measure, which is 83,” said Anne Short, community health services director at the Cleveland County Public Health Center.

I think this is valuable for people who want to rank counties. And I know county commissioners are concerned about this ranking because of the impact on economic development. Somebody who wants to bring a plant here is probably going to laugh at 83 out of 100. But if we have a chance to talk them through some of this, we have made some remarkable improvements and there are reasons for some of this.”

How the county ranks

Since the report started in 2010, Cleveland County has slid from 79th in overall health outcomes down to 83rd.

The amount of premature deaths, which measures the number of years lost from county residents who died from preventable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes or COPD before for the age of 75, has increased from 9,872 in 2010 to 10,900.

The figure notably does not include the county’s 405 COVID deaths, which also would have impacted the county’s score if they were included.

“Our rate per population is greater than a lot of other states. We have been disproportionately affected,” said Cleveland County Deputy Health Director DeShay Oliver.

The county has seen improvements in some areas. Since 2008, before the county rankings started, county health officials have been working to reduce the number of 15 to 19 year old's having children.

Since 2010 that number has decreased from 63 teen births per 1,000 to 32 per 1,000.

The number alcohol-impaired driving deaths has dropped from 34% in 2017 to 22% in 2020.

While the percentage of children living in poverty has gone from 29% in 2010 down to 22% in 2020, overall income inequality has increased since 2015.

Not concrete data

In building county rankings, Short said researchers relied heavily on data from the CDC study on behaviors and risk factors. That survey has some shortcomings.

Data for the survey is collected through voluntary phone interviews that and can last up to 45 minutes, and the responses people give can be subjective.

“They may only interview 1,000 people out of 10 million in the state of North Carolina. Only two may be from Cleveland County,” said Short. “Because it is self-reported, these are things we put a little less validity in. This is not concrete data. They are not going, and we are not going out into the county and asking 100,000 people, 'Would you say you are in poor or fair health for the last 30 days?’”

Other data points, including preventable hospital stays, diabetic screenings and mammogram screenings are compiled using data from Medicare, which only applies to residents 65 or older.

“That’s 17% of our total population,” said Short.

Oliver, said for some areas of public health, such as tobacco use, county health officials have access to data from the state health department and from community health surveys conducted every four years. But in other areas, like rates of obese or overweight adults and children, have less data available.

“For us I think the takeaway is that many of these measures may not be the most reliable or may not be the best source of data for us in Cleveland County because we have other data through the state we utilize. We do look for trends from what we see here, what we see in the state data and in our community to help prioritize strategies and determining areas of focus,” she said.

Oliver added the health department is constantly looking for new ways to improve health outcomes in Cleveland County. The department has multiple guides on how residents can improve their health, avoid or treat diabetes, stop using tobacco or address many other health issues they may be facing.

There are somethings, however, that are beyond the department’s ability to influence.

Employment, education, stability in family or neighborhood can all be determining factors in personal health. For a person who is unemployed, underemployed, or a single parent, cheap less healthy food will be a more attractive option than fresh produce or meat, she said.

Because health care is often tied to employment, a person who is out of work will likely not be able to see a doctor.

“You are as healthy as your zip code. And we know when we’ve done work on zip codes before that there are zip codes in this county where people do not have access to a primary care provider, who have no regular access to health care, where unemployment may be higher,” said Short.

When asked if she would rank the county differently than the national report, Short said she would hesitate to assign a number ranking.

“I don’t think we would rank 83rd. I think we would be a little better than that. I would say if you divided four counties into four quartiles with the best being in the first quartile, we would be in the third somewhere,” she said.

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.