My granddaughter is 10. Would heartless men force her to have a baby?

By Amelia Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

A horrific crime against an innocent 10-year-old Columbus area girl is in the center of the national debate about abortion.

The child traveled to Indiana to get an abortion after Ohio's so-called heartbeat ban kicked in when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After the girl's accused attacker was charged and arrested last week, many Columbus Dispatch readers turned there outrage toward Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for comments he made casting doubt on national TV about whether the girl was a real person.

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, has also been criticized for a deleted Tweet calling the case a "lie." Jordan declined to apologize in an interview with CNN, saying he was responding to a headline.

Reader Ann Spicer of Columbus called Yost, Jordan and others heartless and cruel, if not downright evil.

"My granddaughter is 10. She loves unicorns and dreamcatchers. She still believes in Santa Claus and the tooth fairy. She is a child.

The Dave Yosts, Jim Jordans, Mike DeWines and "two wrongs don't make a right " J.D. Vances of the world think she should be forced to give birth if raped and subsequently found pregnant."

Reader Glenn Harmeyer of Hillard f ound blame with me over a column I wrote critical of Yost, Ohio's top prosecutor, for going on Fox News armed with clearly inaccurate information to cast doubt on one of the most vile and sensitive types of cases police can investigate — child rape.

"The story was confirmed, yet Robinson chose to focus on Yost's original questioning of the legitimacy of the reported story.

Where is her show of concern for the well-being of the 10-year-old girl; condemnation of the accused offender, Gerson Fuentes, who reportedly may be in the country illegally;  investigation of the history and background of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who originally reported the story to the Indianapolis Star, and was reported to have performed the abortion on the 10-year-old girl; investigation of the truth and accuracy of President Joe Biden's statement when he so dramatically stated that the 10-year-old "was forced to have to travel out of state to Indiana to terminate the pregnancy and maybe save her life."

Dr. Marcela Azevedo, Dr. Lauren Beene, Dr. Stephanie Pope and the Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights wrote that they were appalled by Yost questioning the rape of a child in such a way.

"His statements are either disingenuous or ignorant of the law he supported, which has no such exceptions.

Now, her rapist has been arrested and has confessed to the crime but this child was forced to leave her home state for basic medical care.  This horrifying situation is a direct consequence of our representatives enacting legislation from a place of misinformation and biased personal belief.

Even though one in four women will have an abortion in their lifetime, the topic is stigmatized and politicized. As in this case, there were more than 50 abortions for children 14 and under in the state of Ohio in 2020."

NCognita
3d ago

“heartless and cruel, if not downright evil.” Exactly. Open your eyes, tRumpublicans! 50 abortions of CHILDREN under 14 in Ohio in 2020!!! How about caring about the already born children?

Tara Sturgeon
3d ago

this article wow. I guess if he's protecting her then this wouldn't even be an issue. 10 year old girls shouldn't be getting pregnant and of they are then their parents should be punished for it.

